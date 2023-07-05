33rd Team says Jets have one Hall of Fame lock

Next month, two great players in the history of the New York Jets will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko will be forever immortalized in the halls of Canton, Ohio. That we know for sure. But what about the future? Do any current Jets have a shot at Canton?

The folks over at The 33rd Team took a look at the current landscape in the NFL to see which players have a shot, or even are already a lock, to make it to the Hall. The Jets landed one player in this group and it’s not hard to figure out who that is.

That player is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is considered a lock to make the Hall of Fame. Four MVPs and a Super Bowl win make for a pretty strong case for inclusion into the Hall.

Yeah, yeah, we hear the criticisms, which have exponentially exploded since Aaron Rodgers moved to the New York Jets. Four MVP awards alone make him a Canton cinch, regardless of the alleged underachieving of his Packers teams with only one Super Bowl title. Consider that, besides Davante Adams, Rodgers never played with a potential Hall of Fame target at a skill position. “In the age of quarterbacks, Rodgers won four MVPs when the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees were starring,” (Barry) Wilner said. “Case closed.” No discussion is needed.

It’s only been one year for Sauce Gardner, so they likely felt it was way too early to talk about his credentials, but the early trajectory could already be heading that way. And if he stays elite, Quinnen Williams may start getting some chatter. But there’s no doubt that Aaron Rodgers will soon have his own bust in Canton.

