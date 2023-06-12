The 33rd Team lists Giants’ Daniel Jones as potential breakout player

Who are some of the NFL’s potential breakout players in 2023? That’s a question The 33rd Team recently pondered and they settled on seven names.

Among them was New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“After his fifth-year option was declined last offseason, Daniel Jones turned around and led the New York Giants to a surprising season, including a road playoff win. Jones showed leadership, made significant improvements as a runner and passer, and limited turnovers, which were a problem in the first three years of his career. General manager Joe Schoen rewarded Jones with a massive four-year, $160 million contract, which many people have questioned. One thing is clear: The Giants would not have done that deal if they didn’t believe Jones can elevate his game further. The franchise tag was there if they wanted to see another year, but instead, they aggressively pursued a long-term commitment. From there, they gave Jones weapons. New York added pass-catchers Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. They also drafted C John Michael Schmitz, who is likely a plug-and-play starter. Jones built great chemistry with coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in their first year together and having the entire offensive staff remain intact should go a long way.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jones made massive strides in 2022 as he posted career-highs in passing yards (3,205), completion percentage (67.2), QBR (60.8), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (7). However, what was most impressive about Jones was that he finally took care of the ball as he led the league with the lowest interception percentage (1.1) and had career lows in fumbles (6) and interceptions (5).

A lot of the credit goes to Jones but the addition of Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka definitely added some much-needed spark to this Giants’ offense and let the fourth-year quarterback flourish.

As for 2023, Jones will have an extra year of familiarity with the offensive scheme and playmakers like Wan’Dale Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins, who both played significant roles in their first years in East Rutherford.

With the addition of Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt to go along with the names above and veterans like Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, Jones will finally have all the weapons he needs to have a dangerous passing attack. Not to mention, the offensive line is continuously improving with a young core consisting of Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, and rookie center John Michael Schmitz.

Advertisement

With the threat of an RPO with Saquon Barkley behind those hog mollies, Jones should have every opportunity to tear up NFL defenses.

Related

Giants' Dane Belton: 'My mindset is always to be the best out there' Marty Mornhinweg: Giants' Tyrod Taylor is NFL's best backup QB Greg Olsen: Giants TE Darren Waller is an 'absolute specimen'

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire