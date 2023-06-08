33rd team asks the easiest question there is about the Steelers

There are plenty of NFL teams that could spend countless hours debating who the greatest player is in franchise history. You see these spirited debates on social media all the time. The same cannot be said about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 33rd Team asked on Twitter who the GOAT or greatest of all time is for Pittsburgh and if we are being honest, there’s only one correct answer. And no, it is not Antonio Brown.

Pittsburgh was a middling to bad franchise for many years in the 1950s and 1960s. But if you want to point to the single biggest turning point in franchise history that transformed this team into a dynasty, look no further than the draft pick of defensive tackle Joe Greene.

The Steelers drafted Greene with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft out of tiny North Texas State and nothing was ever the same. Greene revolutionized the position and brought a mentality to Pittsburgh that no one had ever seen. This is a franchise absolutely loaded with Hall of Famers but none will ever compare to Greene and what he meant to this team and the city.

The best Steeler of all time is: pic.twitter.com/K3DoLqAvNM — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 7, 2023

More Steelers history!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire