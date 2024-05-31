33rd Military Band-Aid Softball Tourney commences

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 33rd Military Band-Aid Softball Tournament began on Thursday night, May 30 at Skyview Sports Complex.

Active duty Air Force member Thomas Conlin said the annual tradition is a great way to relieve stress and bond with family and new friends across the country.

The tournament is the second largest of its kind, drawing over 1,100 active duty, reserve, retirees and veterans of the armed forces.

