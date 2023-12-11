The 33rd Annual Free Press All-State Football Team: Defense

Without further ado, the Free Press sports department proudly unveils this year’s All-State Football Team: Defense.

By taking into account feedback from coaches in every corner of the state, input from other media outlets and our own expertise, we laid out who we think are the very best: A first team offense and defense many would covet and an honorable-mention listing with even more. It’s a demanding process and a subjective one, but something we approach with great pride and care.

It’s as tough a list to crack as it ever was, but one that has stood for 33 years as Vermont’s true all-state team.

Editor's note: Players selected only make one team — defense or offense — and won't be listed multiple times like the coaches' squads.

THE FIRST TEAM

SAM MADOW

Sam Madow

Brattleboro Union High School

Senior, lineman

6-foot-4, 210 pounds

•The player: Madow’s work in the offseason translated perfectly on Friday nights and opposing teams took notice early. A few trips to the senior’s side of the line and the opposition was quickly going backwards. On the year, he made 36 stops, including 12 for a loss with eight sacks. "He played with an edge and as the season went on he became unblockable and teams started to run away from his side because he was starting to create havoc," Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco said. "Sam's name will now go on the list of great players that have come through Brattleboro."

ISAAC KARLIN

Isaac Karlin

Colchester High School

Senior, lineman

6-foot-2, 225 pounds

•The player: Karlin’s endless drive was extremely entertaining to watch, but not for opposing offenses. The senior never stopped working on the edge to lead Colchester with 12 sacks. Planning to stop Karlin wasn’t an easy task and doing it was even harder. "(Karlin) has grown into one of the best young men I have coached in 30 years," Colchester coach Tom Perry said. "On top of being college level football talent, he is an excellent teammate. He puts his teammates first and pushes them to be their best. His energy is infectious and he plays at full speed all the time."

DANNY SCARLOTTA

Danny Scarlotta

Burr and Burton Academy

Senior, lineman

6-foot, 225 pounds

•The player: A two-year starter on both sides for the Bulldogs, Scarlotta made 37 tackles, five for a loss with a sack. He anchored the inside for BBA and could shed blocks, while clogging running lanes. "Danny entered this season in the best shape of his life," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "Great feet and quickness with a great motor and relentless pursuit of the football."

MAX KYHILL

Max Kyhill

Fair Haven Union High School

Junior, linebacker

5-foot-10, 225 pounds

•The player: Fair Haven only surrendered 13 points per game and reached the Division II semifinals. Kyhill led the Slaters defense with 94 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. A physical presence inside, he also blocked a punt, field goal and caused a safety. "Max is as physical as they come," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. "He destroys blocks and finishes tackles with authority. He moved from defensive line to middle linebacker this season and he thrived in his new position."

GAVIN MCNULTY

Gavin McNulty

Middlebury Union High School

Senior, linebacker

5-foot-10, 185 pounds

•The player: McNulty rarely came off the field for Middlebury this season and the Tigers nearly upset Hartford in the D-I semifinals. The senior paced a talented group in Jed Malcolm’s first season as head coach of Middlebury. "Gavin epitomizes the ideal traits you want in a football player," Malcolm said. "He was a warrior for us on both sides of the ball for his entire career and in my opinion was the best blocking running back in the state and one of the best tacklers as well."

Joe Reed

Essex High School

Junior, linebacker

6-foot-1, 220 pounds

•The player: Reed was a force for Essex and thankfully for the Hornets has another year left. The junior diagnosed offenses quickly and had the patience to see plays develop before finishing them with devastating hits. Reed also played boundary-to-boundary to make 103 tackles, 15 for a loss with three forced fumbles and an interception. "He is a tremendous linebacker, who brings physicality and athleticism to our team," Essex coach Ethan Curtis said of Reed. "As a junior captain and leader, he was the rock of our defense. We are proud that Joe is a Hornet and a leader for our program."

JT WRIGHT

JT Wright

Burr and Burton Academy

Senior, linebacker

5-foot-11, 195 pounds

•The player: This is Wright’s second stop on the Free Press’ all-state defense after garnering a first team spot last fall. This year was a lot of the same for the Bulldog as he made 93 tackles with 10 for a loss and a trio of sacks. Over the last two seasons he made 201 tackles. "(Wright) was the strongest player on the team and he pushed everyone leading by example," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "He was willing to do anything to help his team win and was an outstanding teammate and a coaches dream."

TREY LEE

Trey Lee

Fair Haven Union High School

Senior, back

5-foot-7, 140 pounds

•The player: Lee earned the Rutland Herald’s player of the year nod with his all-around play that saw him grab 46 receptions for 812 yards and 12 touchdowns. A defending state-champion wrestler for the Slaters at 126 pounds, his talent on the mat made him a remarkable tackler, who made 71 stops with a pair of interceptions. "Trey is the definition of a baller," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. "His instincts, quickness and toughness makes him the ultimate weapon on defense. He can line up anywhere on the field on defense and make an impact."

EZRA MOCK

Ezra Mock

Hartford High School

Senior, back

5-foot-10, 170 pounds

•The player: As pure as a coverage corner as they come, Mock combined his football IQ as a two-way player for Hartford with his athletic ability to turn multiple turnovers into defensive scores. Mock also played receiver and running back for the Hurricanes. "His athletic ability allowed him to blanket any receiver he played against," Hartford coach Matt Trombly said. "He is fast and has a great eye for the ball, which allowed him to have several defensive touchdowns this year. He plays with great fundamentals and doesn't hesitate to get involved in the run game."

BRAYDEN TROMBLY

Brayden Trombly

Hartford High School

Senior, back

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

•The player: Trombly was one of the best players in the state this season after steering Hartford to the D-I runner-up spot as quarterback and safety for the Hurricanes. The longtime starter turned four yards into 40 with speed and strength that was hard to match in the state. He totaled 121 carries for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns with 947 pass yards and 11 TDs to two interceptions. Trombly was one of Hartford’s leading tacklers and constantly delivered hits in the run game. "He is equally as strong in defending the run as he is in pass coverage," Hartford coach Matt Trombly said. "He has the ability to read a QB and know where the ball is going on every play. When it is handed off he plays downhill like an inside linebacker and doesn't miss a tackle."

CARTER THOMPSON

Carter Thompson

Mount Anthony Union High School

Senior, back

5-foot-11, 165 pounds

•The player: After earning a spot on the Free Press’ all-state offensive team last season, Carter flips over to the other side of the ball. He made 23 tackles with an interception and a defensive touchdown for the Patriots, while leading the offense at multiple positions (404 receiving yards on 18 catches with 4 touchdowns; 31 carries for 113 yards). "Carter is an amazing young man and probably one of the most well rounded athletes I’ve ever coached," Mount Anthony coach Chad Gordon said. "He is a great example of what happens when natural talent meets hard work. He was willing to put in the work and fill multiple rolls to do what was best for the team."

DYLAN FRERE

Dylan Frere

Champlain Valley Union High School

Junior, returner

5-foot-9, 165 pounds

•The player: Frere filled Champlain Valley's gadget role perfectly this season and played all three facets of the game at an elite level. At defensive back he became a ballhawk and snagged two interceptions and forced four fumbles with 36 tackles. On offense, he had 443 yards from scrimmage and a trio of scores. And then on special teams, the junior had 24 total returns for 405 yards, which does not include three touchdowns negated by penalties. "We taught our returners that they were responsible for our first offensive first down or two and (Frere) took that responsibility seriously," Champlain Valley coach Rahn Fleming said. "If he had to execute a fair catch, or let a ball bounce uselessly to rest, his face would contort into a grimace of frustration, disappointment and pure anger."

****

THE HONORABLE MENTION TEAM

Line: Aiden Boyd, U-32 junior; Jaquan Johnson, Spaulding senior; Coleton Merchant, Rice junior; Quintin Mitchell, Milton junior; Edwin Stephenson, St. Johnsbury senior; Isaac Whitney, Otter Valley junior.

Linebacker: Colin Brady, Mount Anthony junior; Gabe Gardner, North Country senior; Phil Gulizio, Mount Mansfield senior; Dylan Terricciano, Champlain Valley sophomore; Brady Olmstead, Windsor senior.

Back: Gabriel Hoar, Spaulding senior; Brody Osgood, Windsor senior.

