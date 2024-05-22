33 Teams in 33 Days: Vigor Wolves

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Local high school football teams are closing up spring practices along the Gulf Coast. WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues with a look at the Vigor football program.

The Wolves are looking to make their way back to the Class 5A playoffs. The team will have a lot of seasoned veterans this fall that have played key roles for the Wolves. Vigor returns 17 starters from last year’s team that won seven games and fell just short of the postseason.

Head coach Markus Cook enters his third season at the helm. Cook has been pleased with the team’s progression through spring training.

“The team is looking pretty good,” Cook said. “We are taking everything one day at a time, just improving daily on offense, defense and special teams.”

“It is a new team and new season,” Cook added. “We have to focus on the small things and do everything we can to continue to get better.”

While Vigor lost some key starters like linebacker Brandon Purifoy, the Wolves have a lot of talent and experience back in the locker room this year. Five-star offensive lineman Micah DeBose is one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation. The rising senior says the team is putting in the necessary work to make improvements.

“We are looking really great,” DeBose said. “These guys out here getting good work in and even the young guys are doing great work and we are just coming together more as a team.”

DeBose holds more than 20 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Southern California.

2023 Record (notable wins):

7-3

B.C. Rain, 26-18 (5A Region 1)

Citronelle, 34-28 in overtime (5A Region 1)

Key Players:

OL: Micah Debose – 5-star, 1st Team All-State

RB: Carlos Benjamin Jr. – 1,300+ rushing yards, 18 touchdowns

DE: Devan Whitsett – 67 tackles, 14 sacks, 9 TFLs

LB: Greg Crosby Jr. – 86 tackles, 9 TFLs

Key Matchups:

@ Blount (8/23)

vs. UMS-Wright Prep (9/13)

@ Faith Academy (10/11)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Baker Hornets. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.