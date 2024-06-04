33 Teams in 33 Days: Theodore Bobcats

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a lot of excitement for the Theodore football program going into the 2024 season. WRKG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” wraps up the tour of football practice sessions with a look at the Bobcats.

Hall of fame head coach Steve Mask enters his second season with the proud program. There will be some noticeable changes both on and off the field at Theodore. Construction is underway way C.A. Douglas Field as the Bobcats install brand new turf this fall.

Coach Mask battled vocal cord cancer this offseason, but recovered in time to lead the team through spring practice. Coach said radiation was successful and he is feeling good as the team prepares for fall camp and the upcoming season.

The turf will not be the only new thing on the field this year. The Bobcats traditional “power-run offense” is shifting to a spread attack. Rising junior Crishon Overton has stepped up as the team’s starting quarterback this fall.

“I think we’ll be exciting to watch,” Mask said. “It is a little bit different and some names are different, but, it will be a typical Theodore team. When they put the ball down, let’s go play and it will be physical and a team that really loves to play football.”

The team will also “return to tradition” in helmet color as the program will go back to wearing red helmets.

“The school colors at Theodore are actually red and white. Mr. (Tim) Hardegree (Theodore’s principal) and I talked and he’s a Theodore grad and a lot of the older folks wanted to get back to a little bit more red, so we made the change back to red helmets. They are loving the red helmets and change is good.”

The Bobcat veteran leaders are eager to get back into action in one of the toughest regions in the state, regardless of classification.

“Class 6A, Region 1 is probably the best region in the state, arguably,” said senior linebacker Brian Ward. “But we plan to be the most physical team, play with the most effort and whoever we face, just not back down. That’s our mindset right now.”

“We have a standard here,” Overton added. “We always kind of set the standard where we’re getting better every day and coming together as a team and building chemistry.”

The Bobcats open the season against Baker on August 23rd.

2023 Record (notable wins):

7-4

Baldwin County 27-24 (OT)

McGill-Toolen 42-7

St. Paul’s 20-10

Key Players:

QB: Crishon Overton – Rising Junior

OL: Michael Braggs – Rising Senior

LB: Brian Ward – Rising Senior

Key Matchups:

vs. Spanish Fort (8/30)

@ St. Paul’s (9/20)

@ Gulf Shores (10/18)

