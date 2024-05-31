33 Teams in 33 Days: St. Luke’s Wildcats

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in a decade, St. Luke’s football will have a new head coach. Next up on “33 Teams in 33 Days,” we’re checking in with the Wildcats as Joe Gilmore takes the helm at St. Luke’s.

Gilmore is a former St. Luke’s assistant coach — having served on Ronn Lee’s staff from 2016 to 2018. Lee announced his retirement in March after leading the Wildcats for the last nine years. St. Luke’s won two region titles and advanced to the playoffs five times under Lee.

Gilmore, a St. Paul’s graduate, has spent the last five years as offensive coordinator at Northlake Christian in Covington, La. This will be Gilmore’s first head coaching opportunity.

“We are ready to go to work and instill in these guys what work hard work is,” Gilmore said. “I know that they’re used to that with Coach Lee before and laying that foundation. We’re going to work and build that family knit.”

Gilmore is familiar with several older players who were in the program when he was last on campus. The veterans understand the importance of getting off to a great start.

“I’m going to challenge myself to be a better leader and I think our seniors are going to do great job as leaders overall,” quarterback Jeremy Menhennett said. “We want to use that leadership to guide the freshmen and any underclassmen and just be a leader of the team and bring everyone together.”

“We want everyone to get on the same page and everyone to get in the weight room to get stronger and form a bond so that we have that chemistry and when it is time for the season, we are ready and we can trust each other,” said linebacker Turner Tillman.

St. Luke’s opens the season on August 23rd at McIntosh.

2023 Record (notable wins):

6-5

Chickasaw 36-34

Washington County 27-14

J.U. Blacksher 12-8

Key Players:

QB: Jeremy Menhennett – 1,050 yards, 14 touchdowns

DB/WR: Joc Prince – 1 TD | 2 fumble recoveries

RB/LB: Turner Tillman – 397 Yards, 3 TDs | 74 tackles

OL/DL: Tank Crawley – Senior returning starter

Key Matchups:

vs. Washington County (9/6)

vs. Satsuma (9/27)

@ Chickasaw (10/25)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Daphne Trojans. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

