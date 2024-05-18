33 Teams in 33 Days: St. Michael Cardinals

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s plenty to be excited about for St. Michael football as the Cardinals are fresh off the best season in the program’s short history.

The WKRG sports team stopped by spring practice for “33 Teams in 33 Days” — as former NFL star quarterback Philip Rivers begins year four as the St. Michael head coach.

Rivers led the Cardinals to their first ever playoff appearance last year — fueling the team’s motivation during offseason workouts.

“The thing about our guys, that I love, is that they believe in the process. They believe they’re going to win every Friday night,” said Rivers. “Obviously, we haven’t won them all, you’re trying to, but that part is a key component and they come out here that way.”

In addition to the program’s success, construction is near completion at St. Michael for the school’s new, on-campus stadium. Over the last seven years, the team has played their ‘home games’ at Fairhope’s Volanta Park — now they’ll have a place to call their own.

Rivers turned to several younger players last season and that experience is already paying off during spring practice.

“We’ve got a lot of good young skill players. There’s only one football, but we got a lot of guys that are good with it in their hands and so we’re going to ask all those guys play both ways,” said Rivers.

St. Michael’s offense will be led by Rivers’ son Gunner — the rising sophomore threw for more than 3,000 yards last year, while connecting on 32 touchdowns.

“One thing is being a better leader for my team and just execute more,” Gunner said about his goals for the offseason. “We want to make the playoffs and we want to try to win the whole dang thing. If we if we work together, we should get it done.”

Joining Rivers in the backfield is Cardinals running back Noah Moss.

“This year I really think we can win every game and go deeper in the playoffs than we did last year,” said Moss. “We just got to all be locked in. It’s exciting to have our home stadium and have the home field advantage and we don’t have to travel to home games. It’s going be really nice this year. I’m excited.”

St. Michael will debut their new stadium in a jamboree game against Alma Bryant on August 16th.

2023 Record (notable wins):

6-5

T.R. Miller, 55-54 in overtime (4A Region 1)

Escambia County, 41-26 (4A Region 1)

Satsuma, 42-8 (4A Region 1)

Key players:

QB Gunner Rivers – 3,077 yards, 32 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

RB Noah Moss – 734 total yards, 8 touchdowns

LB Toby Edmiston – 58 tackles, 11 TFLs

DB Brady Zdyb – 49 tackles, 6 TFLs

Key matchups:

@ Bayside Academy (8/23)

vs. Jackson (10/4)

@ UMS-Wright Prep (11/1)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Alma Bryant Hurricanes. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

