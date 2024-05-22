33 Teams in 33 Days: St. Paul’s Saints

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football teams across the Gulf Coast continue spring practices in leadup to the 2024 season. WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” turns the spotlight to St. Paul’s.

The Saints earned the fourth spot in the Class 6A Region 1 standings and qualified for the playoffs. Coach Ham Barnett returns for his third season with several key players back in the locker room. Barnett says the team will rely on their development through the spring and into the season.

“I just like the experience of this team,” Barnett said. “This is year three in the system and year six for the defensive system. I’m excited about our linebacker corps. They have played 24 games together and our defensive line has played 24 games together, so we’ve got a lot of experience. Also offensively, we get most of our skill coming back.”

Barnett says the team has done a great job on and off the field to put themselves in the best position to improve.

“We are building a team. This is the foundation, but this is not who we’re going to be in August,” Barnett added. “This year I know there’s going to be changing things that happen and people that grow, so (we are) just allowing for that growth to happen.”

The Saints’ upperclassmen have embraced their roles as leaders and will look to guide the team through the offseason to be at full strength in the fall.

“I feel like we’re coming together as a team,” said EDGE/WR Anthony “Tank” Jones. “We’ve got a lot of younger players coming in, so we trying to get them on board with the older guys.”

“I feel like it’s going a lot quicker than it has in the past,” offensive lineman Hudson Farnell added. “I’m really excited for what we got. We get a lot of a lot of guys coming back and I think it’s going to help us out a lot. The experience is going to take away some of those first game jitters. I think we are going to be more of a team and and be together.”

Jones is a 4-star linebacker and highly recruited prospect. He currently holds more than 20 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan.

2023 Record (notable wins):

7-4

UMS-Wright, 14-7

McGill-Toolen, 14-6

Blount 21-0

Key Players:

LB/WR – Anthony “Tank” Jones – 90 tackles, 12 sacks | 8 total touchdowns

LB – Noah Abrams – 115 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks

RB – Anthony Frasier – 1,100+ all-purpose yards 12 touchdowns

WR – Tate Johnston – 650 all-purpose yards, 5 touchdowns

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Elberta Warriors. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

