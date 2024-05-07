33 Teams in 33 Days: Spanish Fort Toros

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football spring practice continues for teams along the Gulf Coast. WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” features an in-depth look at how local teams are preparing for the upcoming season.

The Spanish Fort Toros finished second in 6A Region 1, arguably the toughest in the state. Head coach Chase Smith led the Toros to the playoffs, marking the 16th consecutive postseason appearance in program history. Smith is leading the team through skill development program in spring practice. The time on the field offers a lot of opportunities to learn the details in the offseason.

“Our goal is just to really break it down to the fundamentals of the game: blocking, tackling, footwork and just the basics of the position,” Smith said. “We really don’t get into a lot of scheme. We take our time, we really incorporate and get our younger kids up, evaluate them, and we let our crossover guys go.”

The Toros lost a very talented senior class led by Power Five signees Cole McConathy (Miami defensive end) and Sterling Dixon (Alabama linebacker). However, the team returns several players who made a big impact on both sides of the ball. The players are taking advantage of their time on the field as they grow as a team.

“We’re trying to make everyone more mature. We have a lot of younger kids who are really gifted,” tight end Jacob Lemoine said. “I’ve seen a lot of leadership and a lot of guys are stepping up. We lost a bunch of players, but we are going to make a big comeback and hopefully go further in the playoffs this year.”

The Toros have steadily improved in each season under Smith. After winning seven games in 2022, the Toros posted nine victories including a first-round playoff win. The leaders on the team during spring practice are embracing their roles as they look to take another step this fall.

“There’s always something to learn from an older dude coming back into the game,” running back Sawyer Wilson said. “I think it is really important to show the guys below you (the game). I want them to know everything I know.”

The Toros will add some huge pieces later this offseason when players return from other spring sports. Spanish Fort starting quarterback Aaden Shamburger and ATH Nehemiah Hixon are currently leading the baseball team on a deep playoff run in the AHSAA playoffs.

2023 Record (notable wins):

9-3

Theodore 8-3 (region game)

St. Paul’s 35-6 (region game)

Bessemer City 28-0 (playoffs)

Key players:

Aaden Shamburger, 2026 Quarterback

Sawyer Wilson, 2025 Running Back

Bishop Burkhalter, 2025 Linebacker

Nehemiah Hixon, 2025 WR/RB/PR

Jacob Lemoine, 2025 Tight End

Key Matchups:

@ Theodore – 8/30

@ Saraland – 9/13

vs. Gulf Shores – 10/11

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

