33 Teams in 33 Days: Satsuma Gators

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring football practice continues for high school teams along the Gulf Coast. WKRG’s in-depth look at area teams heads over to Satsuma High School for 33 Teams in 33 Days.

The Gators took a huge step forward following a 1-9 campaign in 2022. Satsuma went 5-5 and fell just short of the 2023 postseason. The season provided a big boost in morale for a young team on the rise. Head coach Rodney Jordan enters his third season at the helm with a lot of excitement for the 2024 season.

“The mindset that this team is building is no matter who, no matter what, let’s find a way to make this happen,” Jordan said. “Even if it means shuffling a few guys around, just always believing in working until the triple zeroes around the clock to find a way to to win the ballgame.”

The Gators return a core group of leaders that are looking to raise the bar yet again. Several young player who had to play early have matured and grown into their roles as upperclassmen. Three-year starting linebacker K.J. Austin leads the charge on defense, while running back Zak Lamar is one of many players in charge of the offense.

“The overall goal is everyone to get better,” Lamar said. “We have more players and we have depth and we just trying to find who fits in what positions.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

5-5

Orange Beach 15-15 (region game)

Wilcox Central 52-24 (region game)

Key players:

K.J. Austin, 2025 Linebacker

Zak Lamar, 2025 Running Back

Payton Green, 2026 Defensive Lineman

Key Matchups:

@ Mobile Christian – 9/6

vs. St. Michael – 9/13

@ Escambia County – 10/18

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Spanish Fort Toros. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

