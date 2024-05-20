33 Teams in 33 Days: Robertsdale Golden Bears

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new era is underway at Robertsdale as the program welcomes a new head coach in 2024. WKRG’s spring football tour “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues with the Robertsdale Golden Bears.

Robertsdale introduced Cris Bell as the team’s new coach earlier this year — Bell has previous stops at Scottsboro, Oak Mountain and Chelsea. While coaching in the tough Class 7A Region 3 (Birmingham area), Bell led Oak Mountain to four playoff appearances — he hopes to bring that same success to Robertsdale.

“Across the board our energy has been better,” Bell said. “Our kids are coming out and physically, we’re giving good effort. We’ve go to push some mentally a little bit more than we are.”

The Golden Bears have struggled the past few seasons in arguably the strongest region of high school football in Alabama — 6A Region 1 — which includes several powerhouse programs. Robertsdale was moved up to Class 7A during this year’s reclassification.

“You know, Rome wasn’t built in a day. This thing didn’t it didn’t turn this way overnight. It’s not going to get better overnight. So we’ve got to come out each day and just get a little bit better,” said Bell. “We got to pound the rock each day and just keep keep battling, working the process. I’ve been pleased with the effort and we’ve got good kids. They work hard.”

Robertsdale opens the season against Chickasaw on August 23rd.

2023 Record:

0-10

Key Players:

Senior DB/ATH Jalyn Coats

Senior DL Steven Garcia

Senior QB Andrew McDaniel

Key Matchups:

vs. Foley (9/6)

@ Orange Beach (9/27)

vs. Alma Bryant (10/18)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

