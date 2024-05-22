33 Teams in 33 Days: Murphy Panthers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Area high school football teams are hard at work this offseason getting ready for the fall. WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues with a look at the Murphy football program.

The Panthers enter year two under head coach Justin Hannah. The former All-America player at Tuskegee is building a strong foundation at Murphy. The Panthers won two of their last four games to close out the 2023 regular season. The team returns several key playmakers this year. Hannah says the team has responded well this offseason and he is looking forward to how much they can grow as the season draws near.

“Last year, he was able to have 26 freshmen and sophomores actually play in a varsity football game,” Hannah said. “Here at Murphy High School we are coaching them up. That’s what we’re trying to do here at Murphy High School – changing the culture and get these kids on the field.

The players have embraced Hannah’s message and the hard work on the field and in the classroom. Two-way player Ben Jackson is proud of what how his teammates have come to work each day in spring.

“We are going to execute way more and get in the weight room more,” Jackson said. “We are taking practice seriously and I think this fall we will do way better and we will see more improvement. We are excited for the season.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

2-8

Robertsdale, 39-27 (6A Region 1)

Baldwin County, 34-20 (6A Region 1)

Key Players:

DB/WR/QB Ben Jackson – 32 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 touchdown

LB Kyan Parker – 58 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks

DE/LB Ronald Poole Jr. – 32 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks

LB Dezmon Mitchell – 65 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 forced fumble

Key Matchups:

vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (9/19)

@ Saraland (10/18)

vs. Gulf Shores (11/1)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Vigor Wolves. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.