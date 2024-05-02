33 Teams in 33 Days: Mobile Christian Leopards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “33 Teams in 33 Days” IS BACK! WKRG’s in-depth look at high school football spring practice returns throughout the month of May! WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide the latest on every Mobile and Baldwin County program ahead of the 2024 season.

The series kicked off Wednesday with the reigning 3A state champs Mobile Christian. The Leopards recorded the program’s best season in school history in 2023.

Mobile Christian capped off a perfect 15-0 year with a 55-28 win over Madison Academy at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. After leading the Leopards to the mountaintop, veteran head coach Ronnie Cottrell stepped down after nine seasons at the helm. Cottrell handed the reigns over to longtime defensive coordinator Charles Lawson.

Under Lawson, the Leopards’ defense gave up just 10.1 points per game last year. Mobile Christian will move up from Class 3A to 4A this season due to the AHSAA’s Competitive Balance Factor. Lawson says the team is excited for the next challenge.

“We celebrated already last year and last year is gone. So now it’s time and we’re on page one. It’s time to work hard, grind and create a new chapter,” said Lawson. “If we want to get back to where we were, it starts right now. Just to see the guys grind, work hard and put in the effort goes to show they’re ready.”

Mobile Christian has several multi-sport athletes who are not participating in spring practice as the Leopards baseball team makes another deep postseason run. Returning starting quarterback Damien Gaston, the reigning MVP of the Class 3A Championship game, is one of a handful of players still on the diamond looking to capture the school’s sixth baseball state title since 2015.

“Since we’re missing guys with track and baseball, some of our key guys,” Lawson said, “it’s good to let the ones behind them come in and get the reps and get ready for the spring. Hopefully they have a great summer and a transition into the fall.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

15-0

45-14 win vs. Thomasville (region game)

34-30 win vs. St. James (playoff game)

Key players:

Damien Gatson, 2025 QB

Kentonio Kelly Jr., 2025 LB

Bo Cagle, 2025 OL

Jason Todd, 2026 RB/DB

Gaston returns under center to lead the Leopard’s high-powered offense. The unit set a program record with 642 points on the year (42.8 points per game). Gaston threw for 2,633 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior. Kentonio Kelly Jr. is already the school’s all-time leading tackler. The senior will add to his legacy that includes 210 tackles as a junior. Kelly won the Class 3A Lineman of the Year Award. Bo Cagle is a fifth-year starter and set the school record for pancake blocks. Defensive back and running back Jason Todd is a three-year starter and a pivotal piece for the Leopards on both sides of the ball.

“The whole spring will be about getting in the best shape that we can,” Todd said.

“It’s going to be no different. We’re just going to stay hungry,” Cagle added. “Nothing has changed. We just have to play hard, play tough and do whatever we can.”



Key Matchups:

at Chelsea (non-region game) — August 23

at Jackson (region game) — September 20

vs. St. Michael (region game) — October 11

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Gulf Shores Dolphins. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

