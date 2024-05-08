33 Teams in 33 Days: McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football spring practice rolls on for teams along the Gulf Coast. WKRG’s in-depth look into local storylines continues with “33 Teams in 33 Days” paying a visit to McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.

The Yellow Jackets enter year two under head coach David Faulkner. McGill-Toolen had to battle in the extremely tough Class 6A Region 1. After an 0-2 start, the Jackets rallied to win four straight games and finished 4-4 in region play and just one spot out of the playoffs. Last season will serve as motivation for the upcoming year.

“Any time you’re coming into year two, obviously there’s familiarity with each other and the kids know what to expect on a day to day basis,” said Faulkner. “Once you get into spring and put on the pads, you get to really concentrate on on the fundamentals and then we can get better at blocking, tackling and executing the assignment.”

With a full year in Faulkner’s system, the players have embraced the opportunity to improve their play, both individually and collectively.

“Last year I had to learn a whole new system, learn a whole bunch of new plays. Now I know almost all these plays and it’s just going out and executing,” said quarterback Andrew Murchison.

McGill-Toolen returns a strong group of leaders this fall. The upperclassmen have enjoyed the process of working hard and helping the next group of inexperienced players to take over key roles.

“It’s a big jump. He (Faulkner) brought in a lot of physicality in practice,” said defensive lineman Jay Jay Gonzales. “I like the mentality coming out here. We’re trying to lead as seniors to help our younger guys that are stepping up to play with us.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

5-5

Baldwin County 34-23 (region game)

St. Michael 35-31 (non-region game)

Blount 42-24 (region game)

Key players:

Andrew Murchison, 2025 Quarterback

Jay Gonzales, 2025 Defensive Lineman

Joseph McCarron, 2025 Defensive Back

Armaud English, 2025 Defensive Back

Key Matchups:

@ Daphne – 8/23

vs. Theodore – 9/6

vs. St. Paul’s – 10/18

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Saraland Spartans. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.