33 Teams in 33 Days: Mary G. Montgomery Vikings

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — One of biggest turnarounds in high school football in the Mobile-area is underway at Mary G. Montgomery — where the Vikings enter 2024 fresh off the program’s best season in school history.

Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring practice tour, we stop by Semmes to check in with the MGM Vikings!

Just two years removed from an 0-10 season, MGM went undefeated in the regular season last fall before winning the school’s first ever playoff game. The Vikings claimed the 7A Region 1 title and finished 12-1 overall after advancing to the state semifinals.

MGM head coach Zach Golson was WKRG’s Coach of the Year for 2023. While leading MGM through spring practice, Golson says the team has turned the page to a new season.

“We’ve got a really good football team. I’ve got a lot of guys coming back that’s been a part of our program now for two years, going on three years,” said Golson.

The Vikings graduated their star quarterback from last season — as Jared Hollins is now enrolled at South Alabama. In two years leading the MGM offense, Hollins accounted for more than 5,500 total yards and 62 touchdowns. Hollins completed 306 of 453 pass attempts (4,901 yards) — while throwing just four interceptions in two seasons.

“There’s some experience that we had to replace. Obviously we lost a great class last year,” Golson said. “But these guys have seen how it was done and know how to do it the right way.”

MGM will turn to Shondell Harris as the team’s new signal caller. Harris is no stranger to the program. The rising junior played a key role in MGM’s offensive threat the past two years at running back — accounting for 12 touchdowns on 700 total yards.

“I think Shondell’s done a great job. We all, as a team, have been supporting him and grinding together,” said offensive lineman Jon Stephens. “We’ve got unfinished business. We made it the best season in school history and so we’re going back for more. We want to have a better season this year.”

The MGM offense received plenty of praise in 2023, but the defense was as stout as any unit in the state. The Vikings gave up less than 10 points per game last fall — while forcing 14 interceptions.

“We want to get faster,” said linebacker Jordan Simmons. “As a leader, I want our team to get better as a whole. We wanted to get it done last year and obviously fell off short. So just seeing them grind and their determination has really carried over to this team. We’re just keeping our body in check. We set a goal as a team and it’s about having everybody buy into it.”

MGM opens the season at Pace (FL) on August 23rd. The Vikings first in-state opponent will be the reigning 5A State Champs Gulf Shores on August 30th in a non-region matchup.

2023 Record (notable wins):

12-1 (State Semifinalists, 7A Region 1 Undefeated Champions)

Enterprise, 13-10 (Second Round State Playoffs)

Dothan, 21-13 (First Round State Playoffs)

Baker, 35-14 (Battle of West Mobile, 7A Region 1)

Key Players:

QB Shondell Harris – 523 all-purpose yards, 9 touchdowns

OL Jon Stephens – 6 pancakes

OL Kyle Thomas – 10 pancakes

LB Jordan Simmons – 32 tackles, 2 TFLs

Key Matchups:

vs. Gulf Shores – 8/30

@ Foley – 9/20

@ Davidson – 10/25

Who’s next:

