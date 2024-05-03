33 Teams in 33 Days: Gulf Shores Dolphins

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football spring practice continues in Gulf Shores as the Dolphins get back to work following the best season in school history. Day 2 of “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues with the reigning 5A State Champions, led by head coach Mark Hudspeth.

Gulf Shores finished 15-0 last season on their way to the school’s first ever ‘blue map.’ With more than a dozen graduating seniors from last year’s team, the Dolphins will look to fill several starting jobs. Hudpseth says they’ll lean on underclassman to step into bigger roles.

“We’ve got right at 100 on our squad, almost 70 ninth and tenth graders,” said Hudspeth. “We do have a lot of quality key players coming back, but we are a young team which really bodes well for the future.”

Gulf Shores was bumped up one classification to 6A this offseason due to growing attendance. Class 6A Region 1 boasts some of the top teams in the state with Saraland, Spanish Fort, Theodore, and St. Paul’s.

“All those teams in Class 6A, they’re used to big games,” said Hudspeth. “We want to work on becoming tougher. Tough teams win and we were tough last year. We were physical, but losing so many, we’ve got to develop some younger kids to become tougher. We’re excited about the challenge and we’re excited about spring. Great weather, green grass — I pinch myself all the time that I get to coach ball here at the beach.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

15-0

UMS-Wright, 17-0

Ramsay, 21-14 (State championship game)

Key players:

KOLIN WILSON, RB — 2,000 + YARDS, 31 TD

JAMICHAEL GARRETT, LB — 87 TACKLES, 10 SACKS, 26 TFL

JUD HARRIS, QB — 1000+ YARDS, 7 TD, 90 QBR

Key Matchups:

@ Mary G. Montgomery — 8/30

vs. Saraland — 9/6

@ Spanish Fort — 10/11

