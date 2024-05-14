33 Teams in 33 Days: Foley Lions

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring football practice continues along the Gulf Coast as “33 Teams in 33 Days” stops by Foley — as the Lions are looking for big resurgence this fall.

Just a year after winning the 7A Region 1 title, Foley missed the playoffs in 2023 — finishing 5-5 overall. The Lions lost their two biggest weapons on offense in wide receiver Perry Thompson (Auburn) and running back Kolton Nero (Alabama A&M). The two combined for 33 touchdowns and 3,000 total yards.

But this year’s Foley team and head coach Deric Scott turning the page to 2024 with plenty of confidence that this program knows how to win at a high level.

“We’re in the early stages. Right now, we’re replacing some guys– about 90% of the offense — we’re replacing right now. So a lot of production on that side we’ve got to try to find for the upcoming season,” said Scott. “So we’re looking at that hard and we’re going out and we’re just trying to be the most physical team we can in practice.”

Foley quarterback Nelson Thompson is back under center — the rising junior recorded 12 passing touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards in 2023.

“Really just like pocket awareness is one of the big things,” Nelson said of what he’s focused on this spring. “I think just being able to read the one and two high, how they play the defense and rotate down. That’s what I’ve been working on a lot this spring. The been the energy out here has been so good. They’ve been flying around defense, offense been flying around the ball.”

“I grew up playing with everybody,” said Lions defensive end Sam McClellan of the team’s chemistry. “All of us have really good connections, we know to communicate. So we’re always having fun.”

Foley will open the season against Baldwin County on August 23rd.

2023 Record (notable wins):

5-5 Overall

Baldwin County 37-24

Fairhope 21-17 (7A Region 1)

Alma Bryant 35-22 (7A Region 1)

Key players:

QB Nelson Thompson – 1,500 total yards, 12 touchdowns

OL Seth Hartleroad – graded 77.4%, 10 knockdowns, 3 pancakes

WR Shaborn Oakes – 340 yards, 5 touchdowns

DB Jaylon Domingue – 75 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 8 TFLs

Key matchups:

vs Mary G. Montgomery — 9/20

at Fairhope — 10/4

vs Baker — 10/11

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Orange Beach Makos. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

