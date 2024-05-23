33 Teams in 33 Days: Elberta Warriors

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football teams across the Gulf Coast continue spring practices in leadup to the 2024 season. WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” turns the spotlight to Elberta High School.

Head coach Nate McDaniel returns for his fifth season at the helm. McDaniel returns a strong group of veterans who earned valuable playing as underclassmen. With just five seniors on the roster in 2023, the Warriors utilized several freshmen and sophomores who picked up valuable experience in the challenging Class 5A Region 1.

“We are excited for the group that we have coming back,” McDaniel said. “We’ve probably got more skill than we’ve ever had. We have got a good, strong senior class mixed in with the young group, so it’s only going to continue to grow and get better.”

Some of the returning talent includ impact players in rising seniors Corbitt Williams (LB) and Brady Harrison (ATH), as well as rising junior Adrian Billups (WR). The players are excited to take another big step this season.

“Just getting bigger and faster and not going to the season really confused,” Williams said. “I feel like (last year) we all just kind of were scrambling around trying to grasp the ideas of what coach want us to do because we didn’t have a spring. Hopefully this year with this developmental period, we’ll all be on the same wavelength.”

“I want to build a better bond with like my teammates and try to go out there and win a lot of games this year,” Billups added.

Elberta’s home field, John T. Cobb Stadium, is undergoing a big renovation this spring and summer. The stadium will feature new turf and seating for fans this fall.

“Going into my senior year, I get to look forward to playing on the field turf, new indoor and new bleachers. There will be more fans that are at our field for sure,” Harrison said.

The Warriors will play their first regular season game on the newly-turfed field in the season opener against Orange Beach on August 23rd.

2023 Record (notable wins):

2-8

LeFlore 31-13

Northview, FL 43-26

Key Players:

RB – Rosson Duplesis – 1,000+ rushing yards

DB/ATH – Brady Harrison – 800+ all-purpose yards

WR – Adrian Billups – Avg. 11.4 yards per reception

LB – Corbitt Williams – 90 Tackles, 11 TFL

Key Matchups:

@ Robertsdale (8/30)

vs. B.C. Rain (9/13)

vs. LeFlore (10/11)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Citronelle Wildcats. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

