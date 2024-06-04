33 Teams in 33 Days: Davidson Warriors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Like several teams along the Gulf Coast, Davidson High School will enter the football season with a new head coach. WRKG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues touring local practice sessions with a look at the Warriors.

After leading the program through spring football practices, John Lambert was officially promoted to head coach in late May. Lambert takes over for Rick Cauley who announced his retirement in April. Cauley spent more than 20 seasons coaching in the Mobile area – the last five as Davidson’s head coach. Just like Cauley, Lambert has also served more than two decades in the local area including time as a defensive coordinator for the Warriors. He is excited to take over the program.

“I’ve been around all these guys for since they were freshmen,” Lambert said. “They know who I am, so it makes the transition a whole lot easier. I think that we’ve become more competitive. Hopefully, we have the ability to continue to keep the standard high the way coach Cauley did.”

The Warriors will have to replace running back D.J. Butler who was one of the most productive players in program history. The all-state performer accounted for 4,749 all-purpose yards and 49 career touchdowns. The Houston signee will hand the torch to a pair of rising senior running backs Terrance Gary and Edward Harrison. The senior class has quickly stepped up as team leaders during spring camp and Lambert is pleased with their progress.

“When you have your leaders on the team, which are your seniors, when you have them actually calling somebody out and saying ‘this is wrong and this is how we’re going to do it’ and it doesn’t involve the coaches, it makes a huge difference. It makes all of our lives a whole lot easier,” Lambert added.

Rising senior defensive lineman Stephen Caster said Harrison and Gray could be a “powerhouse” duo. Despite playing behind Butler, the pair combined for more than 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We made the most improvement as far as coming together, conditioning and working hard as a family,” Harrison said. “We are coming together as a team and improving.”

The Warriors open the season in a non-region game against Murphy on August 23rd.

2023 Record (notable wins):

5-6

Fairhope 42-10

Park Crossing 21-12

Foley 52-41

Key Players:

RB: Edward Harrison – 495 total yards, 4.5 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns

RB: Terrance Gray – 1,166 total yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns

DL: Stephen Caster – 25 tackles, 2 TFL

Key Matchups:

vs. Baker (9/6)

@ Daphne (10/4)

vs. Mary G. Montgomery (10/25)

