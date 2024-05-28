33 Teams in 33 Days: Chickasaw Chieftains

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s tour of high school football spring practice continues with a look at area programs along the Gulf Coast. “33 Teams in 33 Days” rolls on with a look at Chickasaw High School.

The Chieftains will begin the 2024 season with a new head coach after Carl Herring stepped down last week. Herring led the program to consecutive playoff appearances in two seasons as head coach.

Chickasaw earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A Region 1 standings and made the postseason for the sixth time in program history. The team is looking to build on their success again in 2024.

“The team improved with effort,” said senior receiver and defensive back Tonnell Harris. “More people came out (to play) and did what’s right for the team. We are really motivated and confident and I have no doubt in this team. We are a good team and I am pretty sure we will be back in the playoffs.”

“We have improved on both sides of the ball,” said junior linebacker and receiver Jacob Rembert. “Defense is doing better and on offense we need a little more work but it has been good also.”

The Chieftains are aiming for a third straight trip to the playoffs and hope to take it a step further with the program’s first postseason win. The veteran players have embraced their roles as leaders. They know the work in the offseason can lead to another successful year in the fall.

“The young guys have a lot of work to do this summer and I think we have a good shot,” senior defensive lineman Marvin Brooks added.

“My message for the young guys is: don’t give up and keep pushing. Don’t be nervous, just keep going and get out of your comfort zone,” Harris said.

Class 2A Region 1 will have a bit of a shakeup this year. Francis Marion is leaving the region as they bump down to Class 1A and two new teams join the mix (Bayshore Christian and Central Hayneville).

2023 Record (notable wins):

5-6

Washington County 32-20

J.U. Blacksher 28-26

McIntosh 32-22

Key Players:

Tonnell Harris – Senior Receiver / Defensive Back

Marvin Brooks – Senior Defensive End

Corey Collins – Junior Linebacker / Tight End

Jacob Rembert – Junior Receiver / Linebacker

Key Matchups:

vs. Flomaton (8/30)

@ Clarke County (10/11)

vs. St. Luke’s (10/25)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Fairhope Pirates. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

