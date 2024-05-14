33 Teams in 33 Days: Baldwin County Tigers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football spring practice is rolling for teams along the Gulf Coast. WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues with an in-depth look at local programs as they prepare for the season.

The Baldwin County Tigers enter the 2024 season with a lot of enthusiasm. The Tigers introduced new head coach Andrew Davis in the offseason. Davis spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Elberta High School, but he is a familiar face in Bay Minette. He previously served as an assistant coach for the Tigers. Davis says that experience at the school is making the transition easier.

“I probably have ten kids on this team where I coach their brother,” Davis said. “Or if I’m at lunch duty, it may be a student that doesn’t play sports and I recognize their face because I coached their brother or sister or taught them in class.”

Baldwin County finished 2-8 last season and ended the year with a big 43-13 win over Robertsdale. The Tigers will look to carryover that momentum in the fall.

“We changed the practice around,” said receive Mims. “We move with a faster pace. He’s getting us through drills. He’s teaching us the smaller things that we need to know last year and that’s a great thing for this year.”

“The team is really hungry and we want to win every game,” cornerback Koby Johnson said. “It takes a lot to get back to the playoffs but we are pushing everyday. We are working out and getting our grades in check. Everybody has to be on the same page and everybody has to be together as one.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

2-8 Overall

Blount 20-13 (6A Region 1)

Robertsdale 45-13 (6A Region 1)

Key players:

WR – Tiaquetin “TI” Mims – 537 yards, 9 touchdowns

CB/ATH – Koby Johnson – Offers from JSU, Troy

OL – Martez Taylor

DE – EJ Jones – 118 tackles, 17 TFLs

Key matchups:

at Saraland — 10/4

at Blount — 10/18

vs Gulf Shores — 10/25

Who’s next:

