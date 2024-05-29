33 Teams in 33 Days: B.C. Rain Red Raiders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fresh off the program’s best season in two decades, B.C. Rain enters spring practice with plenty of momentum — we’re checking in with the Red Raiders on Day 28 of “33 Teams in 33 Days.”

Lawrence Yelding is set to begin his sixth year as the Rain head coach — he led the Red Raiders to eight wins and a trip to the second round of the 5A playoffs in 2023.

“It has given them something to shoot for and to look forward to. In the past we kind of struggled to do the things that we were wanting to do,” Yelding said. “Last year our group was able to put us on the right path. And these guys are anxious to keep it going in the right direction.”

The Red Raiders return several key players on both sides of the ball, but Yelding will have to replace his biggest playmaker from 2023 — his son and 3-year starting quarterback, Amari Yelding, who signed to play college football at Lenior Rhyne.

“We graduated quite a few guys on the offensive side of the ball. What we’re hoping to come out in the spring with is some clear cut guys on the offensive side of the ball that will be able to step up and replace the guys that we lost. From the defensive standpoint, we have a few guys, quite a few guys coming back. So we’re just looking to build on what we were able to do last year,” Yelding said.

Rain returns four starting offensive lineman and several skill players to help rising junior Malachi Adams adjust to the starting quarterback role.

The Red Raiders open the season against Hillcrest-Evergreen on August 23rd.

2023 Record (notable wins):

8-4

Davidson 49-35

UMS-Wright 31-21

Valley 34-22 (first round playoffs)

Key Players:

2026 QB, Malachi Adams

2025 G, Clinterius Bradley

2026 C, Devante Coats

2025 T, Isaiah Hawthorne

2025 T, Gerardo Fortunato

2025 LB, Ricky Nichols

2025 DB, Jordan Vines

2026 DL, Aaron Moore

Key Matchups:

@ Foley (8/30)

vs. UMS-Wright (9/6)

@ Vigor (10/25)

