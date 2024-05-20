33 Teams in 33 Days: Alma Bryant Hurricanes

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football spring practice continues along the gulf coast as “33 Teams in 33 Days” enters week three with the Alma Bryant Hurricanes.

Bart Sessions is set to enter his fourth year as the head coach in Irvington — coach says there’s been significant development from his rising senior class over the last three seasons.

“We’ve gotten better. Physically our kids have worked extremely hard in the speed development program that we laid out and our strength and conditioning program,” Sessions said. “It really it’s a self-confidence thing of just understanding that we can go out and play with anyone that we that we line up against if we just go out and execute.”

Sessions is opting for ‘skill development’ style spring practice, which focuses on offseason work without hitting and pads, and allows for a team to take an extra week of practice during fall camp. Skill development has become a popular choice in Mobile and Baldwin county this offseason.

“We have a ton of experience coming back at our skill positions. We have some linebackers that are coming back, some guys that missed a significant portion of last season with an injury. They’re back out here and they’re hungry because they did miss that time,” Sessions said of his 2024 roster. “We’re going to be a little bit young up front, but we do have some veterans in there.”

Alma Bryant will depend on key veteran returners Reggie Moseley, Aiden Davis and Jordan James to lead the Canes newcomers. Bryant will play St. Michael in a jamboree game on August 16th, before opening the season against Fairhope on September 6th.

2023 Record (notable wins):

2-8

Holtville, 18-0

Robertsdale, 34-6

Key players:

DE Reggie Moseley – Offers from UCF and Troy, 8 forced fumbles

Senior TE/DE Aiden Davis

Senior DB Jordan James

Key matchups:

vs. Fairhope (9/6)

@ Davidson (9/20)

vs. Daphne (10/11)

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Robertsdale Bears. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

