33-year-old Barcelona defender raises uncertainty – report

The departure of Xavi Hernandez and the appointment of Hansi Flick in his stead will have significant implications for almost every player at FC Barcelona. Some of the players will easily retain their position and status in the team, while others will struggle to retain the prominence they had under Xavi.

One of the players in this latter category is the defender Inigo Martinez. The Spaniard, despite his injuries, was able to play a significant number of minutes under the guidance of Xavi Hernandez.

However, he will need to be registered with La Liga once again this summer. Last summer, he was registered only until June 30th, 2024, because of the Catalan club’s salary limit, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranes are having doubts about his registration this summer.

In addition to Martinez, Barcelona are also unsure about the registrations of Sergi Roberto, whose contract ends this summer, and Vitor Roque, who was registered last winter only due to Gavi’s serious injury.

Furthermore, Hansi Flick, the new head coach of FC Barcelona will have a lot of center-backs available to him, including Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez, while Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet will also return from their loans.

With their wage bill problems, Barcelona can retain only some of these players for the next season, and Martinez’s registration has been in doubt since March.

After having joined the Catalan club as a free agent last summer, Martinez went on to become an important player for Xavi, who especially valued his leadership. The Spanish defender himself wants to fulfill his contract at Barcelona, and leaving is not on his mind.