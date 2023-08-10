33 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2023

August marks the point in the NFL calendar when unbridled optimism reaches its peak.

With the previous season's slate wiped clean and training camps in full swing, every team can find reason to feel good about what's to come. The summer can also serve as a springboard for young players looking to make a significant leap, whether that's going from starter to star or merely making a 53-man roster for the first time. And while some camp buzz inevitably fades out before the regular season starts, sometimes the initial positive glimpses can signal a breakout year ahead.

USA TODAY Sports surveyed the training camp landscape by having 12 reporters from the USA TODAY Network identify the top performers they have observed the past few weeks while on the ground. Here are 33 training camp standouts you need to know:

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cardinals chose Johnson with their first selection of this year's draft, the sixth pick overall, and already he is trending toward starting at right tackle.

The offensive line needed an overhaul with the retirements of center Rodney Hudson and guard Justin Pugh, neither who played much last season. With stability badly needed up front, the Cardinals have stuck with largely the same five with the first-team offense over the course of training camp.

Johnson is one of the five, and his athleticism is what stands out. He's also able to slide inside to guard if needed, as versatility is one of the themes of camp with players moving to new positions and throughout the roster. – José M. Romero, Arizona Republic

WR Michael Wilson

The rookie from Stanford is turning heads with his skill and smarts, already getting first-team snaps as part of three- and four-receiver sets.

The cornerbacks he works against speak highly of him, not only because his 6-2 frame makes him a tough cover downfield, but also because of heady plays. On one play, Wilson prevented what looked like a sure interception by continuing to fight for an overthrown ball, which impressed his teammates.

Wilson has caught multiple touchdowns in practice, and he's looking like a "sleeper" third-round pick. – José M. Romero, Arizona Republic

DB Isaiah Simmons

Among the group of players who have changed positions, Simmons went from linebacker to deep safety, where he's been playing in training camp. So opposing quarterbacks could be looking at a 6-4, 238-pound safety when looking to throw over the middle.

Simmons has the speed and athletic ability to make the move, and the fourth-year pro is grateful to be put in a position that he feels best suits his ability and game. The previous Cardinals regime tried different things with Simmons, to the point of being criticized for not keeping him in a set position and even giving him the responsibility of calling defensive coverages as a linebacker at the start of last season.

That didn't work out well, and when relieved of the duty, Simmons was able to thrive on flying around and making plays without worrying about where to line up teammates. And now, he's free to do that even more, playing far behind the line of scrimmage lined up between two of the top safeties in the game, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. – José M. Romero, Arizona Republic

WR Zay Flowers

This offseason, the Ravens attempted to solve their longstanding issue of lacking legitimate receiving options for quarterback Lamar Jackson beyond tight end Mark Andrews.

They signed veterans Odell Beckham Jr. – who has shown flashes of his pre-injury self during camp – and Nelson Agholor, both Super Bowl champions. And they used their first round selection to take Flowers to add another dynamic to the receiving room.

The separation Flowers, listed at 5-9 and 182 pounds, can create is undeniable. He immediately presented himself as someone who can consistently beat different types of coverage and be open for Jackson. – Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY Sports

RB Keaton Mitchell

With J.K. Dobbins not participating in training camp to date, the Ravens have gone down the running back depth chart in addition to signing Melvin Gordon. Mitchell, an undrafted free agent from East Carolina, has made the most of his repetitions. He can make catches out of the backfield and has put himself into consideration for a roster spot – setting up a battle with Gordon – behind Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Dobbins (eventually). His father, Anthony, also was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Ravens and was a member of the Super Bowl 35 team. – Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY Sports

CB DJ Turner

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (12) during training camp practice at the practice fields beside Paycor Stadium.

With Chidobe Awuzie still working his way back on the field after tearing his ACL last season, Turner is getting a lot of reps in camp. He’s lined up across from second-year starter Cam Taylor-Britt at times and also has worked with the second unit.

Turner, the Bengals’ second-round pick, is getting his hands on a lot of passes and making a name for himself. The next step for him is turning those pass deflections into interceptions, as he’s likely to see time at some point this year with three starting-caliber cornerbacks necessary throughout a season. – Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer

DE Joseph Ossai

It’s a make or break year for Joseph Ossai and he’s making the most of his first fully healthy training camp since he was drafted in 2021. Ossai’s career has been marred with injuries limiting what he can do on the field. He has the physical skill set to be an elite rusher and through camp he’s flashed winning his one-on-one matchups. Ossai’s burst and his length favors him and if he’s able to stay healthy, he could be the Bengals’ X-factor. The main goal for Ossai is to stay healthy, plain and simple. – Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer

WR Andrei Iosivas

The Princeton track star turned wide receiver was an interesting draft selection for the Bengals this year. His athleticism intrigued the coaching staff enough to take a flier on him, drafting him in the seventh round. He’s raw and has a lot to learn, but he’s shown flashes of promise so far in camp. How he plays in the preseason will be critical as the final three wide receiver spots for the Bengals are up in the air. – Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

The Browns' first draft pick from 2022 was taken in the third round, but he played like a first-round selection at times during his rookie season. The 6-2, 195-pound Mississippi State product played in all 17 games, including six starts in place of either Denzel Ward or Greg Newsome II. Through the course of the season, Emerson found himself matched up regularly with, and holding his own against, the likes of Mike Williams and Mike Evans. The Browns believe Emerson, Ward and Newsome give them three cornerbacks all capable of playing a more man-centric coverage scheme. – Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal

RB Jerome Ford

Another member of the Browns' 2022 draft class the team is banking on taking a step up in production this season. With Nick Chubb in place, that step up for Ford isn't to become RB1. However, the Browns have made it clear they expect Ford to be the No. 2 behind the All-Pro back. Ford has had limited carries in the regular season so far, but his talent is something the Browns believe in strongly. They saw flashes of it in the preseason last year, as well as a rookie season spent as one of the better kickoff return men in the league. Ford' camp progress was impeded Monday, however, when he suffered a hip injury that coach Kevin Stefanski said has left him "week-to-week." – Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal

WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman was the Browns' top pick this season, albeit the No. 74 overall pick in the third round. The Tennessee product is being viewed as potentially the one to provide a big target for quarterback Deshaun Watson to throw to when he's on the field. The 6-3 receiver is the tallest among all of the Browns' pass catchers. The Browns have worked to remake the offensive skill players around Watson, with players like Elijah Moore and Jordan Akins brought in via trade or free agency. Tillman is seen as another part of that overhaul. – Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal

TE Luke Musgrave

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during the first day of practice of the Green Bay Packers' 2023 training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Ray NitschkeField in Green Bay, Wis.

With such an inexperienced offense, there are plenty of rookies who will get early snaps. Nobody climbed to the top of their positional depth chart quicker than Musgrave. Drafted in the second round, Musgrave has gotten first-team reps since the start of organized team activities, and he already appears slotted as the starting tight end for Week 1.

It’s easy to see why Musgrave ascended in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense immediately after the draft. They just don’t make many tight ends with his blend of size and speed. At 6-6, 253 pounds, Musgrave ran a 4.61 40 at the NFL scouting combine in February. LaFleur has suggested the rookie tight end is among his fastest players on offense.

"He is different," LaFleur said this spring.

Most important, Musgrave has been healthy. A knee injury limited Musgrave to two games in his final season at Oregon State, but he hasn’t missed a practice since arriving in Green Bay. Musgrave’s biggest hurdle in camp has been inconsistent hands. He’s had several drops, but his big-play potential has also been on display. Musgrave had a 30-yard catch over the middle in the Packers' annual Family Night practice, sparking a two-minute drill that went 75 yards in four plays for a touchdown. – Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press Gazette

WR Jayden Reed

The Packers still haven’t drafted a receiver in the first round since 2002, but they’re familiar with rookie wideouts breaking into their offense. A year after Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs were tested in their first NFL seasons, Reed seems aligned for the same opportunity.

Reed appears to be on a trajectory as the Packers' starting slot receiver Week 1, patrolling the middle of the field with Watson and Doubs bookending him. The Packers have long been without a natural slot receiver for their offense, but at 5-11 and 187 pounds, Reed has the measurables desired for the position. Reed ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and it’s easy to see him handling the jet sweeps that are a staple of LaFleur’s offense. Reed seems to make at least one significant play each day in camp, including an 11-yard touchdown off a deflection in the Packers’ third-down installation at Monday’s practice. Reed caught a Jordan Love pass that caromed off rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine’s hands and was able to get both feet inbounds in the back of the end zone. That kind of awareness, along with his athletic ability, could go a long way for a rookie receiver who will also handle punt return for the special teams. – Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press Gazette

DL Devonte Wyatt

Stuck behind a veteran defensive line, it wasn’t until the final month of Wyatt’s rookie season he got consistent snaps. He won’t have to wait that long in his second year.

The Packers drafted Wyatt in the first round last season because of his rare blend of power and speed as an interior pass rusher. He’s displayed the potential to be a dynamic athlete in the trenches, owning one-on-one drills against offensive linemen with an array of bull rushes and spin moves. Wyatt’s pass-rush ability has always been evident – he had 1 ½ sacks and three quarterback hits in 224 snaps last season, better production than Kenny Clark had in his rookie year – but he made progress with his run defense this offseason. It’s led to consistent first-team reps since OTAs and, with a much younger defensive line, a significant role helping Clark anchor the Packers defense. – Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press Gazette

Indianapolis Colts

WR Alec Pierce

The Colts' passing game is in transition, with the Anthony Richardson era set to begin as soon as he can secure the starting job from Gardner Minshew. With the two splitting reps and so much in transition, it's been hard for any one wide receiver to stand out. But Pierce has been that guy.

Pierce caught a vertical pass up the right sideline recently for a long score from Richardson. He's flashed in one-on-one drills, showing the natural size and athleticism he's always had while mixing in some better strength and route running to win late in the down. Those areas have been a focus for him after a rookie season in which he recorded 593 yards but hit a wall in December.

In Shane Steichen's offense, Pierce should see one-on-one opportunities up the sidelines and will soon have as strong a quarterback as any to get him the ball. The connection is young, but it's flashing some upside already. – Nate Atkins, Indianapolis Star

S Nick Cross

The Colts were so excited about Cross' potential a year ago that they traded a future third-round pick to secure him, even though they knew it was likely a year early. Cross was the youngest player on any roster to start last season, and that youth showed, as the Maryland product saw his playing time drop after Week 2 in what became essentially a redshirt season.

This camp has shown a different focus so far. Cross has seen work at strong safety, free safety and nickel. He's getting a little more vocal, and he's flashing his elite size and speed more because he has a better understanding of where to start and end each play.

Cross is slated to back up Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II and Kenny Moore II at these three spots, but he could see some three-safety action and will become a valuable depth chess piece as injuries pile up in a 17-game season. – Nate Atkins, Indianapolis Star

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

The Colts knew they'd be going young at outside cornerback when they chose to trade Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys and draft three at the position. But that movement went into overdrive once they lost top remaining option Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for the year to a gambling suspension.

It's opened the door for unheralded players to shine, and Baker Jr. has been the best so far. A second-year undrafted player out of Georgia Southern, Baker Jr. is as confident as they come and that swagger has played into multiple pass breakups and interceptions so far in camp.

Baker Jr. will battle with another undrafted player, Dallis Flowers, to start in Rodgers Sr.'s place opposite second-round rookie JuJu Brents. – Nate Atkins, Indianapolis Star

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB Devin Lloyd

Lloyd, selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, struggled as a rookie last year. Earlier this year, Lloyd indicated that he hit a rookie wall, as did his coaches. This year, however, it appears everything has clicked, with Lloyd playing much faster than a year prior and staying healthy, something he was unable to do during training camp last season.

Lloyd will likely earn the start alongside Foye Oluokun in the middle of the Jacksonville defense. – Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union

TE Geritt Prince

Prince, signed as an undrafted free agent last year, is an up-and-coming player on the Jacksonville offense. After the departures of fellow tight ends Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz during free agency, Prince has appeared to step up, claiming a role as one of the team's "move" tight ends.

He has looked great in practice, catching everything sent his way. He has worked with quarterback Trevor Lawrence plenty since the beginning of the offseason.

Prince will work behind Evan Engram as the team's receiving tight end and could see significant snaps during the regular season this year. – Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union

RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby, selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of the most popular players during this year's training camp. He has shown off impressive explosiveness, agility and strength. He ripped off his best run of camp Monday, the team's first live practice of camp, running 70 yards for a touchdown.

Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun had a succinct description of Bigsby on Monday: "Explosive." – Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union

Los Angeles Chargers

WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston has unique speed and agility for a 6-4, 215-pound wide receiver. He’s made multiple highlight-reel plays against the Chargers' secondary in camp.

Johnston is tracking to move ahead of Josh Palmer for the team’s No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart. The rookie wideout is already receiving some first-team reps when the Chargers operate out of 11-personnel.

"Q is definitely explosive," Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said. "He's strong to the catch. He's making some crazy catches out here, jumping up and getting them. He's fast. I'm excited for him to keep growing." – Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY Sports

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

The 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year is making a solid early impression at Chargers camp. Tuipulotu had a couple of sacks during the Chargers’ intrasquad scrimmage. The rookie from USC is picking up the Chargers’ defensive system quickly. He has a good first step and uses his hands well at the line of scrimmage.

Tuipulotu is on pace to earn snaps behind Chargers edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

"As advertised. He's a professional. Physically, he's ready to play in the National Football League," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "He's tough. He's a tone-setter out there in the run game. He has the quickness and the strong hands. He's instinctive. He's a sponge out there, so he learns the game really fast. He's going to have a role for us." – Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams

WR Demarcus Robinson

The journeyman wide receiver has bounced around the league, but he might’ve found a stable home in Los Angeles.

Robinson’s playmaking ability and receptions have raised eyebrows at camp. He’s taken advantage of his reps.

The eighth-year target has been a tough cover at camp. The Rams are looking for a No. 3 wideout who can be a consistent route runner and pass catcher. Robinson is on pace for the role.

"He’s just got a good look in his eye. I mean, he’s got a good swagger. You can just see the way that he even just moves around the field, he’s got confidence. You like those guys that want the ball. You can feel, he’s got that nice kind of edge where he is not afraid to go or do anything other than go attack an opportunity to make a play," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Demarcus." – Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY Sports

S Quentin Lake

Lake is showing better instincts and improved ball skills in training camp. He jumped a route over the middle to intercept rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett. He’s also had some impressive pass breakups in seven-on-seven drills.

The UCLA product is playing with confidence and looks more comfortable in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ system. Lake has a chance to get significant playing time in the Rams’ defensive backfield. – Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

CB Kader Kohou

With Jalen Ramsey recovering from meniscus surgery, the Dolphins desperately need another defensive back to stand out alongside Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and rising safety Jevon Holland.

Kohou is a tenacious defender with dynamic speed, able to keep up in stride when defending his star receiver teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle during his second training camp. His speed and feisty demeanor could bode well as a boundary cornerback, but he could be primed for a breakout season as a slot/nickel corner in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Kohou has already earned the Dolphins’ practice player for the day award during the first week of camp, living up to high praise he’s earned from both Hill and Howard.

"He’s small, but he’s very strong at the line of scrimmage, and he isn’t afraid to tackle," Hill said of Kohou. "I’m looking for him to have a breakout year this year." – Safid Deen, USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants

WR Jalin Hyatt

Even the Giants expected Hyatt's rookie development to be a bit slower once he got to this level. They believed his elite speed − not just vertically, but his short-area quickness − would take the top off defenses and put cornerbacks on their heels.

The learning curve in practice has diminished considerably, and his rapid rise over the first two weeks of camp has been at times startling.

He's winning on deep throws from Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor with regularity. The presence of the 6-1, 185-pound Hyatt is changing the look of how the Giants can threaten defenses. Growing up, he modeled his game after DeSean Jackson and more recently DeVonta Smith; if Hyatt can replicate his idols, there’s no telling how explosive his play will be. – Art Stapleton, The Record (N.J.)

CB Tre Hawkins III

The sixth-round rookie out of Old Dominion has already managed to impress, garnering praise across the board from observers at training camp practices − media and fans alike − not to mention his teammates and coaches, including the one who oversees everything, Brian Daboll.

Hawkins started from the bottom, and now he's here: running with the starters on the boundary the last two practices, with first-round rookie Deonte Banks on the opposite sideline and Adoree' Jackson bumping inside for a handful of reps, providing the Giants with a different look to consider against certain matchups.

He is scrappy and appears to have a resilience to his game that stands out. He has been very active around the ball, picking up interceptions in one-on-one drills and breaking up passes in team drills against first- and second-team receivers. – Art Stapleton, The Record (N.J.)

Philadelphia Eagles

S Sydney Brown

The Eagles, a veteran team with Super Bowl aspirations, aren’t about to hand a crucial starting position such as safety over to a rookie.

So Brown, the Eagles’ third-round pick from Illinois, is going to have to earn his spot. Don’t be surprised if he does by the time the regular-season begins. The Eagles are replacing both starters from last season in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps after each left in free agency. They signed veteran Terrell Edmunds and return Reed Blankenship, who started five games late last season in place of Gardner-Johnson.

Brown is proving to be a quick study. He began training camp with the third team and has quickly climbed up the depth chart as he learned the Eagles’ defense and adapted to the NFL. The Eagles love his intelligence and his speed.

For his part, Brown isn’t looking too far ahead.

"There’s a learning curve to this," he said. "What I can do now is focus on where I am today, and trying to get from Point A to Point B rather than trying to get to Z. You gotta take the steps to get to where you want to be. And trying to rush through that sometimes is not the right way." – Martin Frank, Wilmington News Journal

G Cam Jurgens

The Eagles drafted Jurgens in the second round in 2022 to eventually replace Jason Kelce at center.

Kelce, however, contemplated retirement yet again before deciding to return for a 13th season. So barring an injury, Jurgens would have to find another way to get on the field. And the answer was at right guard replacing Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency.

Jurgens, who won the job early in camp, has the advantage of playing in between two potential Hall of Famers in Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson. But Jurgens has shown so far that he’s not a plug-in on an offensive line that last season was considered by many to be the NFL’s best.

"Cam’s a ‘wardaddy,’" Johnson said with a laugh. “He’s super strong … one of the strongest guys on the team. What I noticed in practice is just how unbelievably quick he is, a lot like Kelce when it comes to snap quickness, getting to the second level. He’s very good in the screen game, he’s very good at getting up to the linebackers." – Martin Frank, Wilmington News Journal

Tennessee Titans

DT Jayden Peevy

Recent Titans history is littered with examples of the franchise finding an undrafted defensive tackle and making him a serviceable NFL player. Jayden Peevy looks like he's next in line.

Undrafted in 2022, Peevy spent most of his rookie season on the Titans' practice squad before making his NFL debut in Week 16. This offseason he picked up biking as a hobby, shed 17 pounds and came back a new player, winning one of the Titans' offseason most valuable player honors.

Mike Vrabel says Peevy's intelligent enough to play in base, nickel and dime packages, he's moving better and he's doing a better job of using his 6-6 frame to his advantage. Don't expect Peevy to steal reps from Jeffery Simmons any time soon, but he'll be in the rotation alongside fellow former undrafted players Teair Tart and Denico Autry in the Titans' attacking front four. – Nick Suss, The Tennessean

WR Treylon Burks

This one isn't really a surprise, but it's big for the Titans. Burks didn't really get a full rookie season in 2022, missing six games with a toe injury and a concussion after struggling to get into NFL shape in the preseason. He's looked like a new man this summer, though, bullying defensive backs with his physicality and showing off his sticky fingers with diving and one-handed catches against single coverage.

No one's expecting Burks to suddenly emerge as A.J. Brown's replacement outright, but now that he's paired with DeAndre Hopkins in the Titans' receiver room, Burks is poised to remind fans why the Titans used a first-round pick on him to soften the blow of the Brown trade. – Nick Suss, The Tennessean

DB Elijah Molden

Year 3 figures to be a big one for Molden, the Titans' third-round pick in 2021. He only played in two games last year as nagging injuries kept him yo-yoing on and off injured reserve. Now he's making a transition from full-time nickel corner to more of a hybrid safety. He still lines up primarily in the slot, but he's joining Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker as a third safety in dime packages as often as he's lining up as a true nickel corner.

With fellow 2021 draft pick Caleb Farley still recovering from his season-ending injury, Molden has a big opportunity to be the swing defensive back in the Titans' secondary and seize a lot of playing time against pass-happy opponents when the Titans need to have six DBs on the field. The Titans specifically carved out this role for Molden, and it's up to him to make the most of it. – Nick Suss, The Tennessean

Washington Commanders

CB Benjamin St-Juste

The strength of the Commanders in 2023 will be the defense once again, with a deep pass rush and two solid corners on the outside in rookie Emmanuel Forbes and veteran Kendall Fuller.

St-Juste, however, has made a strong case for the slot corner role and is looking to build off an improved second season last year despite missing five of the last six games.

"Now that I know and I've been playing two positions, I kind of know where I need to be so I don't have to run and try to make up for some plays because I'm late," the third-year cornerback from Minnesota said. "I'm usually like two, three steps ahead of what the offense is doing, so I can just chill in that spot, wait for the ball and make a pick." – Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY Sports

