33 best available players for Rams on Day 3 of 2024 NFL draft

The first two days of the 2024 NFL draft have already flown by in the blink of an eye, leaving just four more rounds to take place on Saturday. The Rams are equipped with six picks on Day 3 so they have plenty of chances to add impactful players again after already selecting Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Blake Corum and Kamren Kinchens.

Using our initial top 100 big board, here are 33 of the best players still available. Some of the players are at positions the Rams already addressed, so they’re unlikely to be drafted by LA on Saturday, but there are still prospects at positions of need.

Unfortunately, the Rams will have to wait until Pick 154 in Round 5 to make their first selection unless they trade up.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire