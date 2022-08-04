321preps Notebook: New Cocoa High coaches, Rockledge track opening celebration and more

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Cocoa High has hired two new head coaches for its Tigers athletic program.

Cocoa athletic director Mark Carstens announced Brian Waritay as girls basketball coach, following the departure of Aisha Patrick. He played high school basketball for Harding University high in Charlotte, N.C., and is a Florida A&M graduate. He served internships with UNC Charlotte basketball and the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Waritay has lived in Brevard since August of 2011, serving as assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach at Rockledge since 2013-14 and coaching club teams.

Former Space Coast athletic director Eusebio Solis took over the baseball program. Solis has been with Brevard Schools for 18 years, including nine years as Vipers A.D. and seven years coaching baseball there. Solis also coaches club baseball.

He is a native of Madrid, Spain, and attended Kecoughtan High after moving to Hampton, Va. He is a graduate of Christopher Newport University in Virginia.

Rockledge opening new track with fun run contest

Rockledge High will celebrate the opening of its new track facility on Friday, beginning with a ribbon cutting at 7 p.m. and some running events after.

A mile fun run is open to runners of all ages with a $20 entry fee. Registration is open at the school's front office from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., and there will be on-site registration beginning at 5 on Friday. Contestants will be grouped age.

Pommier back at Space Coast

Former Vipers boys basketball coach Mike Pommier has returned to Space Coast.

Michael Pommier (left) with Kenny Herbst.

Pommier follows Kenny Herbst, who has taken over the program at Titusville. Herbst followed Pommier at Space Coast in 2019. Herbst played for Pommier from 2006 through 2008 and then was his Vipers assistant for five season.

Edgewood's Angermeier picks college

Lindsey Angermeier of Edgewood advances the ball during Tuesday's District 7-1A lacrosse semifinal game against Rockledge at Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Edgewood lacrosse player Lindsey Angermeier, who played at Holy Trinity last year, has given a commitment to the program at Kinnesaw State in Georgia. Angermeier also plays basketball.

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow @321preps on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to subscribe to FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321preps Notebook: Cocoa coaching hires, Rockledge track opens, more