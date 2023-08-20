321preps Dandy Dozen Jaylen Heyward of Rockledge

Fresh out of middle school, Jaylen Heyward lined up as a starter for the Rockledge High team in 2020, a ninth-grader knowing there were those wondering.

"A lot of people are looking to see why you're a freshman starting on varsity," he said, looking back. "So I had a lot of built-up energy. I was trying to be perfect."

He suffered an injury, cutting short his first season with the Raiders. At the time, he thought it had cut short his career.

"I felt like I lost everything at that point," he said. "I was stuck in the house. I had to get surgery on my shoulder, and I felt like it was the end of football for me."

It wasn't. Two years later, Heyward found himself the object of interest from most, if not all, of the major college football programs around this part of the country and many beyond. Included were two-time defending champion Georgia and powerhouse Alabama.

Now, he is one of 12 Brevard County high school seniors on the 321preps Dandy Dozen for 2023, FLORIDA TODAY's list of most highly-recruited football players.

At 6 feet and 190 pounds, the Rockledge safety has produced big results. He finished his junior season with 44 tackles, three forced fumbles and a couple of interceptions. For his career, he's at 83 tackles, five interceptions and four forced fumbles. He's returned three of his career interceptions for touchdowns.

"I can't get beat vertically, because I'm fast, and I'm lengthy. My main thing is I can cover," Heyward said. He said the area where he needs to improve the most is wrapping up and tackling. Fans of UCF, where he has now announced he plans to sign after decommitting from Georgia, should know that the Raiders senior is working on it.

That perfection he sought in his first time on the field as a ninth grader hasn't gone anywhere.

"I try to perfect my game, because you never know what's going to happen," Heyward said. "If you have all your techniques down, you're going to be O.K. in the game, but if everything is not down and your craft's not good, then you're going to be playing slow. You might get hurt, or you might mess up a play."

The speed he shows on the track likely could have earned him a track scholarship. Heyward was a state qualifier in the 100 meters last year and has a best high school time of 10.68 seconds. He ran on the Rockledge 4x100 team that won the Cape Coast Conference title in 42.79 seconds and beat powerful Miami Northwestern in the regional meet.

He sees his greatest football skills as leadership, energy, that coverage ability and the speed.

"That's everything you need in a DB," he said. "I'm not scared to go across the country and play somewhere and be out of my environment. I can play in the cold, any climate."

In the Big 12, he will have to do that and more, joining a recreated conference that now includes cold-weather schools like Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State as well as — eventually — the dry heat of Arizona and Arizona State. The experience of that kind of travel will be similar to a recruiting process that has seen him visit places across the nation.

He's enjoyed it and learned from it.

"The most fun about the recruiting process is, you watch people like (Alabama coach) Nick Saban and (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart on TV as a kid, but then they're coming into my school and recruiting me," Heyward said. "It's really crazy knowing that I'm talking to "the" Nick Saban and "the" Kirby Smart."

But he found his place in the recruiting game and has handled the awe of seeing big-time personalities in person.

"It's really about you being yourself. They've seen thousands of recruits, so they know which ones have the "it" factor, so it's really just about being yourself."

