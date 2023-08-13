321preps Dandy Dozen: Heritage's Adam Kissayi ready to dominate in senior season

Heritage High defensive end Adam Kissayi already has his college football plans set for the fall of 2024.

Kissayi, who is a member of the 321preps Dandy Dozen list of top Brevard County high school senior football recruits, committed to Clemson University in mid-July.

He's just as impressed with the perennial national title contender as they are in his 6-foot-7, 230-pound potential.

"I've always liked Clemson since I was young and it's just a good school. It's a good program, good coaches over there, good staff, good players and commits that are already there," Kissayi said. "I went up there for one visit and I bonded with all the guys up there. It's just a great place to be."

During his junior season at Bayside, Kissayi led the team in sacks with 8 1/2 while also closing out the season with 33 tackles.

With Kissayi transferring to Heritage for the 2023 season, Heritage head coach Mykel Benson already has high praises for the senior.

"He's finding his own way right now coming from Bayside. Coming into a new system is a big thing and he's starting to buy into our system, " Benson said. "He's going to be a great player down the road, and everybody is going to feel his presence throughout the year."

While Kissayi has shined as a defensive end, earlier in his football career he played on the other side of the ball taking the field as a quarterback and wide receiver.

"My coach had tried me out at outside linebacker and I just kind of started liking it. Then I kind of moved into defensive end and put my hand down and I've just been eating ever since," Kissayi said on his position change.

The switch from offense to defense is something Kissayi said has helped him gain an advantage as a defensive end.

"Yes, it definitely does but to be a great defensive player you have to understand the offense and what they are trying to do, then you can base your playing off of that," Kissayi said.

Kissayi plans to major in something in the business field, so whenever his football career concludes he can go into real estate.

As he looks towards the upcoming season, Kissayi said he's willing to play anywhere on the field in order to help the Panther's succeed.

"We just want to win a state championship. I'm not really a personal guy, I'm a team guy so you know if I got to play in a different position to make sure other guys are getting plays and we're winning, that's what I'm going to do because that's a team goal that I have set for myself," Kissayi said.

