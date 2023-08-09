321preps Dandy Dozen: Cocoa's Loren Ward brings consistency to D-line

Last year, defensive lineman Loren Ward was a part of dominant defense that helped the Cocoa High Tigers claim their fifth state championship.

Ward attracted the attention of multiple Division I college football programs giving him plenty options as to where he wanted to play next, but the senior made the decision to play collegiate football at a university two hours away from Brevard County.

He committed to Florida Atlantic University in late June and while the location of the school is not too far from where he plays high school football, Ward said the location was not the only reason he chose the Owls. The school showed a strong interest in him during the spring and his decision became clear once he went to visit the campus.

"We've been connected, but they pushed in heavy during the spring," Ward said. "And when I took my official visit, it just snapped from there."

Ward is one of 12 Brevard County athletes on the annual 321preps Dandy Dozen, FLORIDA TODAY's list of most highly sought senior high school football recruits.

More 321preps Dandy Dozen: Prolific D.J. McCormick is Rockledge hitting machine

Loren Ward of Cocoa drops South Sumter ballcarier Eian Finkley during the Class 2S regional final Friday, November 25, 2022. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season was one to remember for Ward and his Cocoa teammates when they won the Class 2S state football title over Florida High School out of Tallahassee. Ward had nine sacks and 37 total tackles for the Tigers in that championship season.

At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Ward has been a consistent player for the Tigers on defense and Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider said he has been consistently good in his play each season as well.

"Loren's been a three-year starter, comes from a good family, he's extremely athletic for his size, and he's been arguably one of the best D-linemen in not just the county but the state for the last couple years," Schneider said.

2023 Brevard County football schedule: Week-by-Week Brevard HS football schedule

Ward has brought many things to the Tigers' defense throughout his time in high school, and he will look to bring just as much to the Owls' defense when he attends FAU next fall.

His focus this season though, is on winning another state championship. Along with that, Ward is looking to be someone the younger players on the team can lean on.

"I want to become a better leader you know most of the kids look up to me, but I was always the little brother, so I got to be the big brother to them now," Ward said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321preps Dandy Dozen: Cocoa's Loren Ward to play for FAU next fall