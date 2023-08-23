321preps Dandy Dozen: C.J. Bragg of Cocoa High football

C.J. Bragg found himself increasingly open, drifted slightly toward the end zone and took in the pass from new quarterback Brady Hart. The touchdown play went 60 yards and gave Cocoa High football a three-score lead.

But it wasn't his most impressive play of the night or his favorite. That came later in the game against Satellite on Friday, a 51-0 Tigers win, when Hart hit him between two defenders, who then crunched Bragg as he spun in the air and hit the field.

He held on for a first down on what was both a big night for him and his birthday.

"That's C.J.," Tigers coach Ryan Schneider said after the game. "You get him the ball, and he makes plays happen."

321preps Dandy Dozen: Cocoa's Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram established himself as top recruit

How we rank them: 321preps Top 10 in Brevard HS football

Bragg is one of 12 Brevard County high school football players on the 321preps Dandy Dozen list of the top senior recruits of the 2023 season.

He has offers from Navy and Air Force and has been busy himself visiting college camps to generate interest in himself as a prospect.

"They like the way I move, find the soft spots in the defense, my route running. They like my hands," he said, expressing his own appreciation for the tough catch he made in traffic. "I'll take the hit, but I'll catch the ball."

He did a fair amount of that last season for the FHSAA Class 2S champions. Bragg caught 23 passes for 339 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored an eighth touchdown on a rushing attempt.

In 2021, he caught 20 passes for 393 yards as a Merritt Island sophomore, scoring three times. He also played backup quarterback in what turned out to be the Mustangs' state runner-up season, completing 20 of 23 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

321preps Dandy Dozen: Cocoa's Messiah Robinson switches to O-line, still gets lots of offers

Plan your season: 2023 Week-by-Week Brevard HS football schedule

His best game that season came against Satellite, when he caught six passes for 132 yards. His top game in a Tigers jersey was in the 2022 regular season against Palm Bay: five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

"When you look at him, he doesn't look like much, but he's truly athletic," Schneider said. "He's a lot faster than people give him credit for, and he's so smart that he understands how to set people up against man coverage and how to find the holes in the zone."

Bragg stands about 5-foot-11 now and 160 pounds, but he said his dad is 6-2 or a bit over.

"I don't think I'm done growing," he said.

The odds are he won't be finished playing organized football at the end of this season, either.

"I'm hoping to pull the trigger and commit soon. I want to secure a spot," he said, "but I want to wait until the right school finds me and I find them. I think I'll know at that moment."

321preps Dandy Dozen: Cocoa's Loren Ward brings consistency to D-line

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321preps Dandy Dozen: C.J. Bragg of Cocoa High football