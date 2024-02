All 321 prospects invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine

The first step towards the 2024 NFL draft is the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. This year the event will run from Feb. 26 – March 4.

Here are all 321 prospects who have been invited to attend. While there’s no particular order, we have grouped some of our favorite prospects at each position near the top.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive linemen

Defensive linemen

Linebackers

Defensive backs

Specialists

Joshua Karty, K, Stanford

Cam Little, K, Arkansas

Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU

Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks fans masterfully trolling this 49ers long snapper

10-point blueprint for the Seahawks in the 2024 offseason

Washington sending 13 prospects to scouting combine

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire