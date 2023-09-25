321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Sept. 26)

NASA's Artemis II astronauts suit up and head to the launch pad for the first time

At Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, the four person crew of NASA's Artemis II mission had a first chance to practice what their launch day will feel like. In what's called a dry dress rehearsal, the astronauts got suited up and took their new electric crew transportation vehicles for a spin to the launch pad.

Slated to launch from KSC as early as November of next year, Artemis II — the first lunar human spaceflight mission since 1972 — will send the four crew members on a trip around the moon and back deeper into space than any mission ever before.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster logs record-breaking 17th flight from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday

A venerable SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage booster logged its milestone 17th flight — a record-setter and fleet leader for the company — by sending 22 Starlink internet satellites hurtling into low-Earth orbit Tuesday night.

The rocket launched at 11:38 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After stage separation, the landmark booster descended to Earth and touched down on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read the full story here.

Space Florida approves $350,000 employment contract for new president and CEO Robert Long

Space Florida's board of directors has unanimously approved an employment contract offering a $350,000 annual salary to retired U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, who is slated to start work in two weeks as the organization's next president and CEO.

Long will replace the retiring Frank DiBello, who has led Space Florida since May 2009.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 mission Saturday marked 51 launches from the Space Coast so far this year

SpaceX's second launch of the week capped off Saturday night by sending another batch of the company's Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

At 11:38 p.m. EDT, the 230-foot Falcon 9 soared away from Launch Complex 40, arcing along Florida's southeast coast. The first stage booster, flying for a record-tying 17th time, targeted a drone ship landing near the Bahamas.

Saturday's mission, dubbed Starlink 6-18, marked the 51st launch from Florida's Space Coast this year, closing in on the record-setting pace of 57 flown in 2022.

Read the full story here.

OSIRIS-REx returns NASA's first asteroid sample via parachute touchdown in Utah desert

Screaming into Earth's atmosphere Sunday at 7 miles per second, a precious ½-pound sample of rocks and dust from an asteroid made a soft parachute landing in the Utah desert, giving NASA scientists an unprecedented window in time to study conditions when our sun and planets were forming 4.5 billion years ago.

OSIRIS-REx, the first U.S. mission to collect a sample from an asteroid, gathered 8.8 ounces of material from the surface of asteroid Bennu. That's the most ever "grabbed" by a spacecraft.

Read the full story here.

Upcoming launches:

September 28: SpaceX Starlink 6-19

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window : 6:53 p.m. to 11:24 p.m. EDT

Trajectory: Southeast

Weather: TBD

Landing: Drone ship

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on X at @AlteredJamie.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Sept. 26)