32 Wilmington-area offensive high school football players to watch in 2023

We're less than two weeks away from the start of the high school football season in the Wilmington area, and there are plenty of stars to watch in 2023.

From new faces to returning upperclassmen, the Wilmington area has enough offensive talent to excite any fan.

2022 was the year of the running backs as New Hanover's Caden Morton and North Brunswick's Eric Mosley showed just how valuable the position is. However, 2023 could be a breakout year for some quarterbacks who are starting to peak.

With an exciting year of high school football about to kick off, here's a look at 32 Wilmington-area offensive football players to watch in 2023.

Hudson Wilharm, Sr., quarterback, Hoggard

Hoggard's #15 Hudson Wilharm passes the ball as Hoggard took on Scotland Friday Aug. 26, 2022 at home in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Scotland 18-8. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Many names stick out on the Hoggard football team in 2023, but none leaves more anticipation than junior Hudson Wilharm.

After his season was cut short due to a broken collarbone in 2022, Wilharm returns to the action this fall, ready to show his deep ball skills and growth at the position.

Out of the backfield, senior running back M'Kel Bellamy returns after quietly becoming one of the MEC's best running backs in 2022, rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Fellow running back Javion Joseph-Fontaine will also play a dynamic role in the Vikings backfield this season.

At wideout, seniors Beau Toups and Skyler Merrill return after showing their abilities as deep-ball threats in 2022.

Kolbe Little, Jr., quarterback, Laney

Laney runs through football practice drills Monday July 31, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. High School football started Monday with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Much of Laney's success in the past three seasons has come thanks to an offensive game plan centered around former quarterback Ty Little. With younger brother Kolbe stepping into the QB1 position this fall, the junior can show us just how skilled he is.

Taking some of the burdens off Little is senior running back Tyjhere Crudup, who transferred from Ashley this offseason. Crudup is as versatile as they come and is a much-welcomed addition to the Bucs' offense this fall.

Laney's most experienced wideout, Hampton Roderick, returns after a sophomore season that saw the speedster score 11 touchdowns and nearly break the 1,000-yard mark.

Caden Morton, Sr., running back, New Hanover

New Hanover's #1 Caden Morton reacts after scoring a touchdown as New Hanover took on Topsail Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at Legion Stadium. New Hanover won 27-10.

Morton spearheaded the area's best team in 2022, averaging 115 yards per game and scoring 19 times. The senior should see just as much of the ball this fall.

Under center, senior quarterback Caleb Robles is looking to prove he's a legitimate threat in his final high school season. Robles shined at times last fall but was underscored by his 7-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Senior running back Mason Shand scored seven touchdowns in 2022 as the Wildcats' No. 2 running back, and he's primed for even bigger things this season.

Eric Mosley, Sr., running back, North Brunswick

North Brunswick's Eric Mosley goes through drills Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023 in Leland, N.C. High School football kicked off this week with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns, Mosley was a sure bet for consistent production in 2022. The senior needs to stay healthy to reach those same numbers this season but should feature as a staple of the Scorpions' offense this fall.

Quarterback TT Green's most significant threat might be his legs, but North Brunswick coach Bryan Davis believes the senior has a chance to show his improved throwing skillset this fall.

Senior wideout Timothy White may have only caught 10 passes in 2022, but with the Scorpions graduating their top three receivers this offseason, he's primed to shine as one of the team's most experienced players.

Jalean Brewington, Jr., running back, Ashley

Brewington's first season on the varsity team should prove successful as he'll take the bulk of carries at the running back position.

Quarterback Tyler Carter is looking for a breakout season after throwing 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Junior Quinn Bentley will line up all over the field for the Screaming Eagles, spending time at running back, quarterback and even safety.

Jameson Prince, Sr., quarterback, South Brunswick

South Brunswick’s #7 QB Jameson Prince, takes the ball in for a touchdown as South Brunswick played West Bladen Friday Sept. 2, 2022 in Southport, N.C. South Brunswick beat West Bladen 62-0. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

The success of the South Brunswick offense last season can be credited to the team's efficient pass game. Leading that charge is Prince, who threw for 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022. Already one of the top passers in the Mideastern Conference, if Prince has his best season to date, the Cougars should be a dangerous team to face this fall.

Catching more passes than any other South Brunswick wideout in 2022, senior Jordan Davis returns after scoring 10 touchdowns last season.

While the passing game might receive most of the attention, Cougars running back Ethan Overton was more than efficient last fall, rushing for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns despite missing a game.

Tristen Williams, Sr., quarterback, West Brunswick

It's an entirely different look for the Trojans offense this fall, and quarterback Tristen Williams hopes that's a good thing. Playing backup for most of last season, Williams offers versatility in the run game thanks to his good speed.

Senior tight end Aiden Brown's 6-foot-4 frame and good size should make him one of the Trojans' biggest threats this season.

Senior offensive lineman Linden Clemmons anchors one of the strengths of West Brunswick's offense this season.

Elijah Hebron, Sr., quarterback, Topsail

Topsail players go through practice drills Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 in Hampstead, N.C. Area teams began the 2023 season this week by kicking off practices throughout the day. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Hebron will start under center after serving as the team's backup in 2022. The junior didn't have a big sample, throwing just 43 passes all season.

Wideout Caden Wilson will feature as one of the Pirates' most experienced receivers while also spending time at defensive back.

John Wolfenbarger takes over the backfield after a strong offseason, and coach Jack Teachey is confident in the senior.

Mark Rawls, Jr., quarterback, Pender

Pender runs through plays Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023 in Burgaw, N.C. High School football kicked off this week with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

The Patriots will rely on Mark Rawls under center after the sophomore backed up A'Tavaion Pickett last fall.

Running back Jassiah Hill will feature as the team's leading rusher, a position the Patriots have relied heavily on in recent years.

Senior Julius Yassir returns as one of the Patriots' most experienced receivers.

Martez Davis, Sr., quarterback, Trask

Trask’s Coach Lawrence Ches talks to his team as they go through practice drills Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 in Rocky Point, N.C. Area teams began the 2023 season this week by kicking off practices throughout the day. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

While Trask will feature several players at the quarterback position this fall, Davis is leading the charge thanks to his excellent speed and ability to extend plays.

Omar Hill should see an uptick in production as most of the team's starting running backs graduated this offseason.

An offensive and defensive tackle, Jeremiah Rowley is only a sophomore but will provide much-needed support in the run game this fall.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 2023 Wilmington-area offensive high school football players to watch