All 32 teams (including the Bengals) ranked by playoff probability with 4 games to go

Chris Roling
·2 min read

Just a few weeks ago, the idea of the Cincinnati Bengals being in the conversation for the playoffs was a pretty outlandish one in the aftermath of Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury.

But a bunched-up AFC, combined with an overhaul of the offense around Jake Browning, has resulted in the Bengals squeaking above .500 and having a serious shot at the postseason with roughly a month of action left.

Meaning, it’s interesting to take a look at how their chances at making the playoffs stack up against the rest of the NFL. Here’s a look at all 32 teams ranked by their probability of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

New England Patriots: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: 0%

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: 0%

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders: 0%

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets: 0.3%

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: 0.4%

Syndication: The Tennessean
Syndication: The Tennessean

New York Giants: 0.6%

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Las Vegas Raiders: 1.4%

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears: 4.5%

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals: 24.2%

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks: 25.9%

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 31.5%

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: 37.3%

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts: 38.0%

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

New Orleans Saints: 38.7%

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams: 41.1%

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: 42.5%

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 43.5%

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: 45.2%

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers: 48.2%

Syndication: The Enquirer
Syndication: The Enquirer

Buffalo Bills: 49.4%

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: 62.3%

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns: 80.2%

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 92.4%

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins: 96.5%

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: 97.8%

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs: 98.8%

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: 99.5%

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys: 100.0%

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: 100.0%

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: 100.0%

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

