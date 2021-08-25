32 potential trade targets, one from every NFL team

Trades within the NFL are commonplace during the month of August. Teams must consistently trim rosters, and occasionally a trade makes more sense than a cut.

Trade talk around the league will heat up over the next week as all 32 teams decide how to get rosters down to 53 players. Teams with excess at one position can help out another with a need. For instance, just this week, the New England Patriots sent running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for draft pick compensation.

Here is one player from each NFL team that could be traded soon:

AFC East

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: DL Vernon Butler. The Bills restocked their defensive front this offseason. At one point, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips looked like he may potentially be the odd man out. Instead, it’s Butler considering the way those two and Efe Obada both have performed this summer. Moving on from Butler would save the Bills near $3 million even after he restructured his contract this offseason. Butler is experienced and has some position flexibility as well, so he could be an appealing piece for other teams. — Nick Wojton, Bills Wire New England Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry. The receiver demanded a trade this offseason, but he flopped in his first preseason game and got injured in his second. The Patriots won’t want to simply cut him, considering his cap hit as a former first-rounder. So they’ll look to dump him for a sixth- or seventh-rounder at roster cuts. – Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire Miami Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant. The Dolphins have an embarrassment of depth at the wide receiver position and host a slew of contenders to handle return duties on special teams. Grant has come up short of expectations in several consecutive seasons as a receiving threat and has struggled with durability any time his workload has been increased. Grant’s value in the return game is undeniable but the team is facing difficult cuts even if they choose to keep a total of seven receivers for the active roster; so Grant may draw a short straw if Miami gets anything of substance in an offer. – Kyle Crabbs, Dolphins Wire New York Jets: WR Braxton Berrios. The Jets are deep at wide receiver for a change, making a few guys toward the back of the depth chart expendable. Berrios is one of those guys. He’s a solid depth receiver and can help on special teams, but he spends most of his time in the slot on offense. The Jets have plenty of other guys who can help there, including Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and rookie Elijah Moore. – Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

Story continues

AFC North

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: K Jake Verity. The Ravens have long been regarded as a kicker factory. Justin Tucker hasn’t needed a replacement, so they have put multiple young kickers in situations to have great careers elsewhere. Undrafted rookie Jake Verity has had a very nice start to his preseason, hitting all three of his field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder. He also hasn’t missed an extra point, putting together a very nice audition tape. Trading Verity would net the Ravens some compensation for a player who likely won’t be on their team in a few weeks, which is an ideal scenario. — Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire Cincinnati Bengals: TE Mason Schreck. The Bengals have starter C.J. Uzomah coming back from a season-ending injury and performing well in camp, and the team invested a second-round pick in Drew Sample. Thaddeus Moss has had a solid performance this summer too, never mind the Joe Burrow-LSU connection. That leaves Schreck, a quality backup and role player, in a tough spot and a guy the team could look to move as opposed to straight up cut. — Chris Roling, Bengals Wire Cleveland Browns: OL Drew Forbes. Tough to pick which offensive lineman’s name to use here. In the end, the Browns likely have too many good offensive linemen and could use that depth to add talent elsewhere, specifically on the defense. Michael Dunn, Blake Hance and even Nick Harris could be on the move unless Cleveland keeps nine offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. — Jeff Risdon, Browns Wire Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Robert Spillane. With the trade for Joe Schobert, Spillane became expendable. Spillane was a solid starter for Devin Bush last season and is a stout run defender. With the volume of nickel and dime defense the Steelers play, the defense doesn’t require a third inside linebacker who isn’t as good dropping into coverage. His cap hit for 2021 is only $850,000 which would make him a bargain in a starting lineup if a team is in need of a run-stuffing linebacker. — Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

AFC South

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: WR Keke Coutee. The former 2018 fourth-round pick has flashed brilliance as a slot receiver with 83 catches for 940 yards and four touchdowns through 23 games. Coutee could still excel as a slot receiver. However, the Texans have turned their focus to rookie Nico Collins, former Bears receiver Anthony Miller, who they acquired via trade, and Alex Erickson. — Mark Lane, Texans Wire Indianapolis Colts: RB Jordan Wilkins. The Colts have plenty of depth in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor set to explode in his second season. Wilkins is a solid runner averaging 4.0 yards per carry throughout his career but finds himself buried on the depth chart. Set to be a free agent following the 2021 season, the Colts could look to get anything they can for Wilkins by sending him to a team looking for a short-term answer at running back. — Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew. The third-year quarterback is one of the most popular trade candidates mentioned in the NFL community, and it makes sense for the Jags to part ways with him now more than ever. Not only has Trevor Lawrence outperformed him in the preseason and during training camp, but C.J. Beathard has had a much stronger preseason than the former sixth-rounder. There are plenty of teams who need backup quarterbacks as the regular season is closing in, and the Jags are in position to help the highest bidder. — Jay Johnson, Jaguars Wire Tennessee Titans: LB Rashaan Evans. After showing flashes in 2019, Evans struggled mightily in 2020, leading to the Titans declining his fifth-year option. Now that the team drafted Monty Rice, and with David Long looking like a starting-caliber player, Tennessee has the option to deal the Alabama product before he inevitably leaves in free agency next offseason. However, with the Titans being all-in on the 2021 campaign, and after the last two players who had their fifth-year options declined in Nashville thrived (wide receiver Corey Davis and right tackle Jack Conklin), the Titans may opt to hold on to their starting linebacker through the end of his contract. — Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

AFC West

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: WR Tim Patrick. Denver has a deep wide receiver room headlined by Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Patrick. With young receiver Trinity Benson turning heads this preseason, the Broncos might be willing to part with Patrick in exchange for a draft pick before he goes into a contract year. After catching 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns last season, Patrick should draw interest from receiver-needy teams. — Jon Heath, Broncos Wire Kansas City Chiefs: LB Dorian O’Daniel. After consecutive seasons drafting a linebacker in the second round, the linebackers corps in Kansas City has become one of the most competitive units on the team. O’Daniel, a former third-round draft pick, has been a multi-phase special teamer since 2018. When Steve Spagnuolo arrived in 2019, his opportunity to play on defense went out the door. A fresh start could be best for both parties, potentially allowing the Chiefs to roster some young linebackers that can contribute on defense and O’Daniel an opportunity to carve out a more significant role elsewhere. — Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire Las Vegas Raiders: CB Damon Arnette. The moment Casey Hayward signed with the team, Arnette’s chances of making the roster diminished. And now with fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs locking down the slot job, Arnette is the No. 4 cornerback, at best, on the roster. You can make a case that Amik Robertson and Isaiah Johnson have both been better in camp and it’s just hard to see Arnette getting a ton of playing time this season. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden might want to move him now before his value further decreases. — Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire Los Angeles Chargers: QB Easton Stick.The battle for Justin Herbert’s backup has been a polarizing competition between Stick and veteran Chase Danie this summer. While Stick has flashed more and brings more upside with his skillset, Daniel is likely to win the job due to his ability to serve as a mentor to Herbert, given his experience and familiarity with Joe Lombardi’s offense. As quarterbacks in this league are becoming in such high demand, Stick is a low-risk option who brings plenty of athleticism at the position.— Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

NFC East

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: LB Jaylon Smith. At this point, the Cowboys would love to be able to unload Smith’s contract on someone else. The feel-good story from the 2016 draft has a ton of tackle stats, but outside of that his play has been on the decline. With the drafting of Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox, and the free-agent signing of Keanu Neal, Dallas certainly has enough backers to deal with Smith’s loss and protect themselves from the normal amount of attrition at the position. The question is if any team would be willing to give anything of value in return. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire New York Giants K Ryan Santoso. A kicker? Yes, a kicker. Santoso would start for the Giants if not for the presence of Graham Gano and teams around the league are aware of that. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso has a range of 65 yards or more and can also handle punting duties as well. He’s already generated significant trade interest and is a virtual lock to be dealt. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire Philadelphia Eagles: DE Derek Barnett. Zach Ertz is the tempting name to write after the Eagles tight end spent the offseason clamoring for a trade. Ertz reported to camp with a new attitude, and he’s been targeted more often than Dallas Goedert through three weeks of practice and game action. The Jets and other teams are in need of a pass rusher, while Philadelphia has Josh Sweat ascending, and rookie Milton Williams able to play multiple positions. If GM Howie Roseman isn’t entirely sold on giving Barnett a long-term deal, the former first-round pick could be dealt for a veteran wide receiver. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire Washington Football Team: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden. Before training camp, this answer may have been safety Landon Collins. However, his contract was an issue. After an outstanding camp, that’s likely not happening. Gandy-Golden was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and he’s had a good summer. Washington likes him. But there is plenty of depth at the position. If a team wanted to offer a late-round pick for Gandy-Golden, Washington would entertain the idea. — Bryan Manning, Washington Wire

NFC North

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears: QB Nick Foles. The Bears are set with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton at quarterback, and the only reason Foles is still on the roster is because it would cost more to cut him than to keep him. If the Bears could find a trade partner for Foles, it would free up $4 million in cap space. There are some teams in need of an experienced, veteran quarterback, although Foles’ contract isn’t exactly favorable. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire Detroit Lions: DE Da’Shawn Hand. The Lions bolstered the defensive line with two high draft picks and veteran Michael Brockers, leaving little room for Hand. The fourth-year vet has flashed starter-level skill when he’s been healthy enough to stay on the field and can play multiple positions along the defensive line. — Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire Green Bay Packers: OL Lucas Patrick. The Packers have already made three trades since the start of camp, so a fourth is certainly possible. Patrick, a starter last season, is competing to be a starter at guard again, but the Packers have built strong depth on the interior of the offensive line, and the team could save almost $2 million on the cap in 2021 by dealing him now. — Zach Kruse, Packers Wire Minnesota Vikings: LB Anthony Barr. With all the short-term deals the Vikings have on the books, Minnesota may want to move off some players they can’t keep down the road. One of those players could be Barr. Barr is a key piece of the Vikings defense, but his stats aren’t eye-popping and he has had injury problems lately. With Barr set to be a free agent in 2022, the team may want to get something back for him right now, and hope a linebacker besides Eric Kendricks can step up. — Jack White, Vikings Wire

NFC South

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: OL Kaleb McGary. The Falcons’ offensive line is probably the team’s biggest weakness, and former first-round pick Kaleb McGary has not solidified the right tackle spot as the team hoped. Currently, McGary is second string on the depth chart and Atlanta’s current front office has no ties to the 26-year-old lineman. If the Falcons could swing a trade for a late-round pick, it would free up cap space while giving McGary a fresh start in his third season. With Willie Beavers holding things down at right tackle, the Falcons can afford to shop the former 31st overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Carolina Panthers: QB Will Grier. General manager Scott Fitterer already cleaned up a mess from the 2019 draft, trading away offensive tackle and former second-rounder Greg Little to Miami. Grier, the very next selection of that class, could be next. There’s just no clear fit for the 26-year-old in Carolina right now. He’s hoping for a greater opportunity, but won’t see that here, as P.J. Walker has just about wrapped up the No. 2 spot on the depth chart for the second season in a row. Perhaps there’s another team willing to give him that chance at what’ll presumably be a pretty low price. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire New Orleans Saints: RB Latavius Murray. Alvin Kamara isn’t going anywhere, and it doesn’t look like second-year pro Tony Jones Jr. is either. Jones has outplayed Murray throughout the preseason and passed the veteran on the depth chart in their latest preseason game. New Orleans always needs more salary cap space and moving Murray saves them over $3 million. — John Sigler, Saints Wire Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Steve McLendon. McLendon was acquired via trade last October, and got a Super Bowl ring for his time as a key veteran addition to Tampa Bay’s dominant defensive front. But with the emergence of younger players like Pat O’Connor and Khalil Davis this preseason, the 35-year-old veteran might have a hard time finding snaps this time around. If another team needs the experience McLendon brings to the table, the Bucs would be likely to listen. –– Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

NFC West

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: WR Andy Isabella. Isabella, despite his promise with top-end speed, doesn’t have a spot in the playing rotation, as DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore are the top four receivers. They tried to make him a slot receiver and have since replaced him. He plays better on the outside but he isn’t going to take snaps from Green or Hopkins. Plus, with the emergence of a couple of receivers for the back end who offer length or more upside in the return game, Isabella might not have a place. He is worth a Day 3 pick, but the Cardinals might be able to get an earlier Day 3 pick rather than a sixth or seventh-rounder. — Jess Root, Cards Wire Los Angeles Rams: S Taylor Rapp. Despite losing John Johnson in free agency, the Rams are still rich with talent at safety. Jordan Fuller will be one starter, and Terrell Burgess has a chance to be the other. Nick Scott is a key player, too, while J.R. Reed has looked great in the preseason. Rapp is more of a traditional strong safety who’s at his best near the line of scrimmage, but the Rams don’t necessarily need a player in that mold with Fuller, Burgess, Scott and Reed being more versatile and interchangeable players. — Cam DaSilva, Rams Wire San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo. A trade involving Garoppolo would need to be preceded by two significant events. First, rookie quarterback Trey Lance would need to earn head coach Kyle Shanahan’s trust as a starter. Next, another starting quarterback for a playoff-caliber team would need to become unavailable for a significant period of time. Garoppolo for all his shortcomings is still an efficient passer who’s completing 67.5 percent of his throws with the 49ers and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. He’s a starting-caliber NFL quarterback whose $24.9 million cap hit in 2021 and $25.6 million cap hit in 2022 become more palatable for a desperate team. He can also be released for just $1.4 million in dead money next year. Teams may be wary of the price tag and just wait to see if Garoppolo hits the open market next offseason, but a mid-season injury would make him an intriguing option for a quarterback-needy team. — Kyle Madson, Niners Wire Seattle Seahawks: RB Rashaad Penny. A questionable first-round draft pick from the start, Penny has had trouble settling in on Seattle’s roster. Through three seasons he’s played in just 27 games and scored five rushing touchdowns to date. The Seahawks have plenty of depth at running back behind Chris Carson without him, so he’s expendable. Penny’s best selling point is a hot streak during the 2019 season, when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry. A team that loses a starting running back due to injury might call GM John Schneider and roll the dice on Penny’s potential. — Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

1

1