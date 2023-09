The 32 NFL teams, ranked by franchise value

Forbes recently ranked all 32 NFL franchises from most valuable to least valuable. The Arizona Cardinals are worth $3.8 billion and come in near the bottom of the league at No. 29.

What are the estimated values for all 32 teams?

Check them out below.

Dallas Cowboys: $9 billion

New England Patriots: $7.8 billion

Los Angeles Rams: $6.9 billion

New York Giants: $6.8 billion

Chicago Bears: $6.3 billion

Las Vegas Raiders: $6.2 billion

New York Jets: $6.1 billion

Washington Commanders: $6.08 billion

San Francisco 49ers: $6 billion

Philadelphia Eagles: $5.8 billion

Miami Dolphins: $5.7 billion

Houston Texans: $5.5 billion

Denver Broncos: $5.1 billion

Seattle Seahawks: $5 billion

Atlanta Falcons: $4.7 billion

Minnesota Vikings: $4.65 billion

Baltimore Ravens: $4.63 billion

Pittsburgh Steelers: $4.63 billion

Cleveland Browns: $4.62 billion

Green Bay Packers: $4.6 billion

Tennessee Titans: $4.4 billion

Indianapolis Colts: $4.35 billion

Kansas City Chiefs: $4.3 billion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $4.2 billion

Los Angeles Chargers: $4.15 billion

Carolina Panthers: $4.1 billion

New Orleans Saints: $4.08 billion

Jacksonville Jaguars: $4 billion

Arizona Cardinals: $3.8 billion

Buffalo Bills: $3.7 billion

Detroit Lions: $3.6 billion

Cincinnati Bengals: $3.5 billion

