All 32 NFL teams (including Dolphins) ranked by strength of schedule

When the Miami Dolphins lost back-to-back games at the end of the 2023 regular season, it doomed them to a nightmarishly frigid road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. But losing out on the AFC East title last season means a much easier path for the Dolphins in 2024.

While the Buffalo Bills are now set to face the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions, the Dolphins will instead see the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers. Couple that much more favorable trio of games with a rough offseason for the Bills and the road to the division title isn’t looking too rough for Miami.

At Sharp Football Analysis, every team in the NFL was ranked by its strength of schedule based on the projected win total set by oddsmakers for each of their opponents. Here’s how all 32 teams ranked from the easiest to the most difficult:

