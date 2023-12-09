Advertisement

All 32 NFL teams (including the Commanders) ranked by playoff probability with 5 weeks to go

Bryan Manning
·4 min read

The playoffs are a pipe dream for the Washington Commanders. While not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the 4-9 Commanders are closer to being the NFL’s worst team than they are the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the NFC.

With only five weeks remaining in the regular season, the Commanders are 2.5 games out of the NFC’s final playoff spot. Washington is on a bye this week and has just four games remaining, beginning in Week 15.

If anyone has watched this team play recently, you’d know this is not a playoff team. The Commanders are bad, and the Ron Rivera era appears to be headed toward an end.

Using ESPN’s NFL Football Power Index, we look at the playoff chances for all 32 NFL teams.

Carolina Panthers: Eliminated

Carolina Panthers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40029" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Bryce Young;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Bryce Young</a> (9) reacts against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/tampa-bay/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tampa Bay Buccaneers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tampa Bay Buccaneers</a> during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: 0.0%

Tennessee Titans running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29279" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Derrick Henry;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Derrick Henry</a> (22). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots: 0.0%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33403" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mac Jones;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mac Jones</a> #10 of the New England Patriots reacts after an interception during the second half in the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals: 0.0%

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders: 0.0%

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on the field before the game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/ny-giants/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New York Giants;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New York Giants</a> at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: 0.1%

New York Giants quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40533" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tommy DeVito;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tommy DeVito</a> (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets: 0.1%

New York <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33390" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jets quarterback Zach Wilson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jets quarterback Zach Wilson</a> (2). Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears: 0.9%

Chicago Bears quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33399" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Fields;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Fields</a> (1) attempts a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders: 0.9%

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce (left) high-fives wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/27581" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Davante Adams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Davante Adams</a> (17). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: 14.5%

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/25785" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Russell Wilson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Russell Wilson</a> (3) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals: 14.7%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/jacksonville/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jacksonville Jaguars;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jacksonville Jaguars</a> defensive tackle <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31150" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Folorunso Fatukasi;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Folorunso Fatukasi</a> (94) and linebacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30181" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Dawuane Smoot;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Dawuane Smoot</a> (91) pressure Cincinnati Bengals quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32138" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jake Browning;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jake Browning</a> (6). [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Los Angeles Chargers: 17.8%

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32676" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Herbert;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Herbert</a> (10). Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills: 24.7%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31839" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Allen;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Allen</a> #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks with <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34019" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:James Cook;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">James Cook</a> #4. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 25.9%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30971" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Baker Mayfield;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Baker Mayfield</a> (6). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints: 27.6%

New Orleans Saints quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/27564" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Derek Carr;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Derek Carr</a> (4) talks to quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30614" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Taysom Hill;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Taysom Hill</a> (7). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: 27.7%

Seattle Seahawks quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/26662" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Geno Smith;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Geno Smith</a> (7) celebrates with wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40041" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jaxon Smith-Njigba;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jaxon Smith-Njigba</a> (11). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers: 33.3%

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams: 43.3%

Sean McVay, Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings: 49.1%

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32692" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Jefferson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Jefferson</a> (18). Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons: 60.1%

Atlanta Falcons running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40055" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Bijan Robinson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Bijan Robinson</a> (7). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts: 61.0%

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32704" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Michael Pittman;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Michael Pittman</a> (11). Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers: 66.9%

Green Bay Packers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32696" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Love;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jordan Love</a> (10).
Cleveland Browns: 69.0%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30114" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Myles Garrett;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Myles Garrett</a> #95 of the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Houston Texans: 71.5%

Houston Texans quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40030" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:C.J. Stroud;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">C.J. Stroud</a> (7). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars: 95.0%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33389" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Trevor Lawrence;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Trevor Lawrence</a>. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions: 98.4%

Detroit Lions wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33500" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Amon-Ra St. Brown;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Amon-Ra St. Brown</a> (14). Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs: 98.6%

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30123" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Patrick Mahomes;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Patrick Mahomes</a> (15). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens: 99.3%

Baltimore Ravens quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31002" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Lamar Jackson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Lamar Jackson</a>. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ORG XMIT: MDJC103
Miami Dolphins: 99.6%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29399" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tyreek Hill;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tyreek Hill</a> #10 of the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys: 99.9%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29369" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Dak Prescott;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Dak Prescott</a> #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a bite out of a turkey leg. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles: 100.0%

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles away from pressure against the Buffalo Bills during overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers: 100.0%

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30259" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:George Kittle;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">George Kittle</a> #85 of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire