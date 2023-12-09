All 32 NFL teams (including the Commanders) ranked by playoff probability with 5 weeks to go
The playoffs are a pipe dream for the Washington Commanders. While not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the 4-9 Commanders are closer to being the NFL’s worst team than they are the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the NFC.
With only five weeks remaining in the regular season, the Commanders are 2.5 games out of the NFC’s final playoff spot. Washington is on a bye this week and has just four games remaining, beginning in Week 15.
If anyone has watched this team play recently, you’d know this is not a playoff team. The Commanders are bad, and the Ron Rivera era appears to be headed toward an end.
Using ESPN’s NFL Football Power Index, we look at the playoff chances for all 32 NFL teams.