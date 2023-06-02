32 NFL players with breakout potential in 2023

The NFL is full of household names. Whether it be the top quarterbacks or their favorite targets, and you know who I’m referring to. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen — you get the point.

Today, we are taking a look at one player on every NFL team who could potentially add their name to the growing list of star players around the league and have a breakout season.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE B.J. Ojulari

I trust the Cardinals about as far as I could throw James Conner. It’s clear that any sort of excitement in Arizona won’t come until 2024, but they did have a select few draft picks this year that will be fun to watch- Ojulari being one of them. He is a big, physically and athletically gifted pass rusher. While he may be a tad undersized, he is built very similarly to Haason Reddick, who thrived under Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta Falcons: S Richie Grant

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grant was somewhat slept on in 2022. He had 70 tackles and picked off two passes for the Falcons. With Jesse Bates now playing alongside him, as well as A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah in the defensive backfield, Grant could lean into his ball hawking ability and snag more balls in 2023.

If Bateman can stay healthy, he will be the top option in the new pro-style offense in Baltimore under Todd Munken.

Buffalo Bills: RB James Cook

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

We saw glimpses of Cook… well, cooking at the tail end of 2022. As the unquestioned No. 1 back in Buffalo’s backfield (alliteration is the best), he will undoubtedly see more touches.

Advertisement

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was one of my biggest draft crushes in 2021. While on the smaller side, he is very shifty and has the ability to grind out yards underneath while also taking the top off a defense. The Panthers receiving core is somewhat a question mark. They brought in Adam Thielen, but how much top-level play does he have left? Is D.J. Chark going to display the caliber of play we saw in Jacksonville a few seasons ago? Smith could earn respect and regular season reps in the preseason.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker made some noise as a rookie, but it was on a bad defense for a three-win team. With more beef added in the middle of the unit, and a full lap around the track in his NFL career, the former Nittany Lion could become one of the better dual-threat defensive backs in the game.

Advertisement

USA Today Sports

With both Jesse Bates and Vonn Bell signing elsewhere, the former first round pick will have a much larger role in the defense.

USA Today Sports

Even with the addition of Elijah Moore, as well as Amari Cooper being the No. 1 option in the offense, Peoples-Jones and Deshaun Watson developed a chemistry in the last month of the season that could continue into 2023.

Cox is a converted safety who will now be patrolling the middle. With the Cowboys constant pressure off the edge, along with a cornerback tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, opposing quarterbacks will have plays in which they get rid of the ball quickly and get careless in the short passing game, where Cox will be waiting to pounce.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The handsome devil tight end is well known across the league for his luscious curls and top-tier ‘stasche, but he could see his production increase in Sean Payton’s offense that loves tight ends.

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Buggs was a backup during his duration in Pittsburgh, but became an important rotational piece for the Lions defensive front in 2022. Playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson will surely open up gaps on the interior for him to exploit.

Green Bay Packers: TE Luke Musgrave

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Musgrave has already shown potential for excitement during OTAs. Yes, they are in shorts playing against air, but he is just a hyper-athletic, uber-agile hippopotamus playing tight end.

Advertisement

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

A lot of the receiver hype in Houston right now is focused on Tank Dell and the possible return of DeAndre Hopkins. Hutchinson, however, deserves his flowers. He caught 107 passes for nearly 1,200 yards last season at Iowa State- in 12 games. He turns 50-50 balls into 70-30 balls and is good after the catch.

Indianapolis Colts: CB Julius Brents

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The local Indy kid was drafted by his hometown team this past April, and is likely to be an immediate starter. With his length, as well as his ability in man coverage, Brents is a sleeper for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Parker Washington

The rookie out of Penn State is a slot demon. He will be a great YAC option for the Jags to turn 7 yards into 30, and 30 yards into long touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Justyn Ross

Ross was a monster in college, specifically in 2018 when he had 1,000 yards receiving and averaged north of 21 yards per catch. If he can stay healthy, he could be a real problem.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It took every ounce of willpower in my body not to write Tom Brady. Hobbs is 23 going into his second season. He broke up four passes in 2022, and was a willing tackler, as well. The Raiders hope he can take that next step and be an unquestioned No. 1 cornerback on their defense.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers: CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor will likely get more time at nickel cornerback for the Chargers this year after playing mostly special teams in 2022. The former sixth round pick did have an interception last season, and playing in a secondary with Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr, and JC Jackson will serve him well.

Los Angeles Rams: WR Puka Nacua

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The defense is going to be like watching the Chernobyl disaster every Sunday, but the offense may feature a hidden gem from this year’s draft class. Puka Nacua was a Swiss army knife at BYU, dominating defenses as a receiver and as a runner. Pairing that skillset with Sean McVay will likely lead to wonderful music.

Advertisement

Phillips had 8.5 sacks in 2021 and seven sacks a year ago. With his pure talent and athleticism, a double-digit sack season is bound to come his way.

Minnesota Vikings: RB DeWayne McBride

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

With Dalvin Cook all but gone, the Vikings running back room will have a lot of competition set for training camp. While Alexander Mattison will be the focal back, McBride has every chance to overtake Ty Chandler as the No. 2 guy in the rotation. He was a bulldozer at UAB that could be the smash to Mattion’s dash.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Sure. Why not? If Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe perform the way they did in 2022, McSorley could see reps at quarterback. It’s also possible Bill Belichick uses the athleticism of the former Penn State quarterback to his advantage from other spots on the field.

Advertisement

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Washington is coming off a disappointing year in which he spent with the Cowboys before getting waived and picked up by the Giants. He benefits from playing in a thin receiver room. Could he beat out the likes of Tre’Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed for the third spot on the depth chart? Definitely.

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year edge rusher makes up half of a potentially-exciting young pass rush duo in New York. While the majority of praise is given to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ojulari had 5.5 sacks in 2022, and will benefit from Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence garnering a lot of attention.

New York Jets: RB Michael Carter

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Carter was underused in 2022. Having a balanced attack with Breece Hall and Carter in the run game would do a lot for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Edmunds was incredibly reliable for the Steelers over the last two seasons playing alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. While it took the former 2018 first-round pick a little time to get going, he has developed into one of the league’s most underrated players. Playing on a team surrounded by stars may keep him in that underrated class, but he’ll have a ton of eyes on him while playing for the defending NFC champions.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Calvin Austin III

George Pickens is getting a ton of attention and is expected to break out in 2023. Austin is coming off a red-shirt rookie season due to injury and could make the most of his touches in the return game and as a slot receiver/ gadget player offensively.

Lenoir was everywhere in the playoffs, snagging two interceptions and helping the 49ers get to their third NFC Championship Game in four years. Playing on a loaded defense, and alongside a great safety in Talanoa Hufanga, Lenoir will carry that momentum from the tail end of last season into 2023.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Darrell Taylor

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor was an older rookie in 2021. He is heading into his third season at the age of 26, but he is coming off a 9.5 sack season. This is after posting 6.5 sacks in his rookie season. If his progression is linear, a double-digit sack season is in his future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tryon-Shoyinka was a name many people wrote down entering the 2021 draft process. He’s had consecutive seasons of four sacks while playing in multiple spots for the Bucs. With Vita Vea and the newly-drafted Calijah Kancey on the defensive line, Tryon should have more opportunities to get to the quarterback, as well as make an impact defending the run.

Tennessee Titans: OT Andre Dillard

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Dillard is a former first round pick, but since the Eagles seemingly grow offensive linemen on trees, he didn’t see the field much. If that first-round potential is there, however, the Titans will have a new franchise left tackle.

Washington Commanders: QB Sam Howell

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Howell was a projected top five pick before all of his good players from North Carolina left and his numbers took a small step back. Terry McLaurin has gone to bat for him, and his ability was put on display (albeit in a meaningless game) against Dallas to close the 2022 regular season- he may surprise some people.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire