32 NFL players with breakout potential in 2023
The NFL is full of household names. Whether it be the top quarterbacks or their favorite targets, and you know who I’m referring to. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen — you get the point.
Today, we are taking a look at one player on every NFL team who could potentially add their name to the growing list of star players around the league and have a breakout season.
Arizona Cardinals: EDGE B.J. Ojulari
I trust the Cardinals about as far as I could throw James Conner. It’s clear that any sort of excitement in Arizona won’t come until 2024, but they did have a select few draft picks this year that will be fun to watch- Ojulari being one of them. He is a big, physically and athletically gifted pass rusher. While he may be a tad undersized, he is built very similarly to Haason Reddick, who thrived under Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia.
Atlanta Falcons: S Richie Grant
Grant was somewhat slept on in 2022. He had 70 tackles and picked off two passes for the Falcons. With Jesse Bates now playing alongside him, as well as A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah in the defensive backfield, Grant could lean into his ball hawking ability and snag more balls in 2023.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman
If Bateman can stay healthy, he will be the top option in the new pro-style offense in Baltimore under Todd Munken.
Buffalo Bills: RB James Cook
We saw glimpses of Cook… well, cooking at the tail end of 2022. As the unquestioned No. 1 back in Buffalo’s backfield (alliteration is the best), he will undoubtedly see more touches.
Carolina Panthers: WR Shi Smith
Smith was one of my biggest draft crushes in 2021. While on the smaller side, he is very shifty and has the ability to grind out yards underneath while also taking the top off a defense. The Panthers receiving core is somewhat a question mark. They brought in Adam Thielen, but how much top-level play does he have left? Is D.J. Chark going to display the caliber of play we saw in Jacksonville a few seasons ago? Smith could earn respect and regular season reps in the preseason.
Chicago Bears: S Jaquan Brisker
Brisker made some noise as a rookie, but it was on a bad defense for a three-win team. With more beef added in the middle of the unit, and a full lap around the track in his NFL career, the former Nittany Lion could become one of the better dual-threat defensive backs in the game.
Cincinnati Bengals: S Daxton Hill
With both Jesse Bates and Vonn Bell signing elsewhere, the former first round pick will have a much larger role in the defense.
Cleveland Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Even with the addition of Elijah Moore, as well as Amari Cooper being the No. 1 option in the offense, Peoples-Jones and Deshaun Watson developed a chemistry in the last month of the season that could continue into 2023.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox
Cox is a converted safety who will now be patrolling the middle. With the Cowboys constant pressure off the edge, along with a cornerback tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, opposing quarterbacks will have plays in which they get rid of the ball quickly and get careless in the short passing game, where Cox will be waiting to pounce.
Denver Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich
The handsome devil tight end is well known across the league for his luscious curls and top-tier ‘stasche, but he could see his production increase in Sean Payton’s offense that loves tight ends.
Detroit Lions: DT Isaiah Buggs
Buggs was a backup during his duration in Pittsburgh, but became an important rotational piece for the Lions defensive front in 2022. Playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson will surely open up gaps on the interior for him to exploit.
Green Bay Packers: TE Luke Musgrave
Musgrave has already shown potential for excitement during OTAs. Yes, they are in shorts playing against air, but he is just a hyper-athletic, uber-agile hippopotamus playing tight end.
Houston Texans: WR Xavier Hutchinson
A lot of the receiver hype in Houston right now is focused on Tank Dell and the possible return of DeAndre Hopkins. Hutchinson, however, deserves his flowers. He caught 107 passes for nearly 1,200 yards last season at Iowa State- in 12 games. He turns 50-50 balls into 70-30 balls and is good after the catch.
Indianapolis Colts: CB Julius Brents
The local Indy kid was drafted by his hometown team this past April, and is likely to be an immediate starter. With his length, as well as his ability in man coverage, Brents is a sleeper for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Parker Washington
The rookie out of Penn State is a slot demon. He will be a great YAC option for the Jags to turn 7 yards into 30, and 30 yards into long touchdowns.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Justyn Ross
Ross was a monster in college, specifically in 2018 when he had 1,000 yards receiving and averaged north of 21 yards per catch. If he can stay healthy, he could be a real problem.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Nate Hobbs
It took every ounce of willpower in my body not to write Tom Brady. Hobbs is 23 going into his second season. He broke up four passes in 2022, and was a willing tackler, as well. The Raiders hope he can take that next step and be an unquestioned No. 1 cornerback on their defense.
Los Angeles Chargers: CB Ja’Sir Taylor
Taylor will likely get more time at nickel cornerback for the Chargers this year after playing mostly special teams in 2022. The former sixth round pick did have an interception last season, and playing in a secondary with Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr, and JC Jackson will serve him well.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Puka Nacua
The defense is going to be like watching the Chernobyl disaster every Sunday, but the offense may feature a hidden gem from this year’s draft class. Puka Nacua was a Swiss army knife at BYU, dominating defenses as a receiver and as a runner. Pairing that skillset with Sean McVay will likely lead to wonderful music.
Miami Dolphins: EDGE Jaelan Phillips
Phillips had 8.5 sacks in 2021 and seven sacks a year ago. With his pure talent and athleticism, a double-digit sack season is bound to come his way.
Minnesota Vikings: RB DeWayne McBride
With Dalvin Cook all but gone, the Vikings running back room will have a lot of competition set for training camp. While Alexander Mattison will be the focal back, McBride has every chance to overtake Ty Chandler as the No. 2 guy in the rotation. He was a bulldozer at UAB that could be the smash to Mattion’s dash.
New England Patriots: QB Trace McSorley
Sure. Why not? If Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe perform the way they did in 2022, McSorley could see reps at quarterback. It’s also possible Bill Belichick uses the athleticism of the former Penn State quarterback to his advantage from other spots on the field.
New Orleans Saints: WR James Washington
Washington is coming off a disappointing year in which he spent with the Cowboys before getting waived and picked up by the Giants. He benefits from playing in a thin receiver room. Could he beat out the likes of Tre’Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed for the third spot on the depth chart? Definitely.
New York Giants: EDGE Azeez Ojulari
The second-year edge rusher makes up half of a potentially-exciting young pass rush duo in New York. While the majority of praise is given to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ojulari had 5.5 sacks in 2022, and will benefit from Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence garnering a lot of attention.
New York Jets: RB Michael Carter
Carter was underused in 2022. Having a balanced attack with Breece Hall and Carter in the run game would do a lot for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Terrell Edmunds
Edmunds was incredibly reliable for the Steelers over the last two seasons playing alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. While it took the former 2018 first-round pick a little time to get going, he has developed into one of the league’s most underrated players. Playing on a team surrounded by stars may keep him in that underrated class, but he’ll have a ton of eyes on him while playing for the defending NFC champions.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Calvin Austin III
George Pickens is getting a ton of attention and is expected to break out in 2023. Austin is coming off a red-shirt rookie season due to injury and could make the most of his touches in the return game and as a slot receiver/ gadget player offensively.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir was everywhere in the playoffs, snagging two interceptions and helping the 49ers get to their third NFC Championship Game in four years. Playing on a loaded defense, and alongside a great safety in Talanoa Hufanga, Lenoir will carry that momentum from the tail end of last season into 2023.
Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Darrell Taylor
Taylor was an older rookie in 2021. He is heading into his third season at the age of 26, but he is coming off a 9.5 sack season. This is after posting 6.5 sacks in his rookie season. If his progression is linear, a double-digit sack season is in his future.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Tryon-Shoyinka was a name many people wrote down entering the 2021 draft process. He’s had consecutive seasons of four sacks while playing in multiple spots for the Bucs. With Vita Vea and the newly-drafted Calijah Kancey on the defensive line, Tryon should have more opportunities to get to the quarterback, as well as make an impact defending the run.
Tennessee Titans: OT Andre Dillard
Dillard is a former first round pick, but since the Eagles seemingly grow offensive linemen on trees, he didn’t see the field much. If that first-round potential is there, however, the Titans will have a new franchise left tackle.
Washington Commanders: QB Sam Howell
Howell was a projected top five pick before all of his good players from North Carolina left and his numbers took a small step back. Terry McLaurin has gone to bat for him, and his ability was put on display (albeit in a meaningless game) against Dallas to close the 2022 regular season- he may surprise some people.
