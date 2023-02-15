32 NFL offseason fantasy football questions

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go through all 32 NFL teams in this podcast, with a fantasy football-relevant question for each one of them.

This podcast is a riot, between Dalton’s aggravations over how the 49ers playoff run ended (and how fans are treating Trey Lance this offseason) and Matt going through the pros and cons of Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat, there are plenty of moments that will make you laugh out loud.

Find out why Matt thinks the Falcons will be great for fantasy managers next season, who Dalton has picked for the Super Bowl (you won’t be able to guess either team), where the guys think Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr will be in 2023, whether Mike McDaniel was smoking weed on the sidelines of a playoff game and a lot more.

03:10 Chicago Bears

05:40 Houston Texans

07:05 Arizona Cardinals

09:15 Indianapolis Colts

11:40 Denver Broncos

14:35 Los Angeles Rams

17:05 Las Vegas Raiders

19:45 Atlanta Falcons

24:20 Carolina Panthers

25:30 Cleveland Browns

27:10 New Orleans Saints

29:00 New York Jets

32:20 Tennessee Titans

33:45 Green Bay Packers

36:25 New England Patriots

37:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

38:50 Washington Commanders

41:15 Detroit Lions

43:55 Jacksonville Jaguars

45:55 Miami Dolphins

49:00 Pittsburgh Steelers

51:30 Seattle Seahawks

52:40 New York Giants

54:30 Baltimore Ravens

57:15 Los Angeles Chargers

58:40 Dallas Cowboys

59:50 Cincinnati Bengals

62:30 Minnesota Vikings

63:30 San Francisco 49ers

69:30 Buffalo Bills

70:30 Philadelphia Eagles

74:00 Kansas City Chiefs

