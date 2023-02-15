32 NFL offseason fantasy football questions
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go through all 32 NFL teams in this podcast, with a fantasy football-relevant question for each one of them.
This podcast is a riot, between Dalton’s aggravations over how the 49ers playoff run ended (and how fans are treating Trey Lance this offseason) and Matt going through the pros and cons of Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat, there are plenty of moments that will make you laugh out loud.
Find out why Matt thinks the Falcons will be great for fantasy managers next season, who Dalton has picked for the Super Bowl (you won’t be able to guess either team), where the guys think Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr will be in 2023, whether Mike McDaniel was smoking weed on the sidelines of a playoff game and a lot more.
03:10 Chicago Bears
05:40 Houston Texans
07:05 Arizona Cardinals
09:15 Indianapolis Colts
11:40 Denver Broncos
14:35 Los Angeles Rams
17:05 Las Vegas Raiders
19:45 Atlanta Falcons
24:20 Carolina Panthers
25:30 Cleveland Browns
27:10 New Orleans Saints
29:00 New York Jets
32:20 Tennessee Titans
33:45 Green Bay Packers
36:25 New England Patriots
37:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38:50 Washington Commanders
41:15 Detroit Lions
43:55 Jacksonville Jaguars
45:55 Miami Dolphins
49:00 Pittsburgh Steelers
51:30 Seattle Seahawks
52:40 New York Giants
54:30 Baltimore Ravens
57:15 Los Angeles Chargers
58:40 Dallas Cowboys
59:50 Cincinnati Bengals
62:30 Minnesota Vikings
63:30 San Francisco 49ers
69:30 Buffalo Bills
70:30 Philadelphia Eagles
74:00 Kansas City Chiefs
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts