Here are all 32 football players being recognized on Penn State’s senior day
Penn State will play its final game in Beaver Stadium for the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. And with this being the final home game of the season, it is the final opportunity for 32 players to step foot on the field inside Beaver Stadium for a game. Penn State will recognize 32 players for senior day festivities prior to kicking off against Rutgers on Saturday.
Of course, this is a slightly different type of senior day. Of the 32 players being recognized on Saturday afternoon, three players will be going through the senior day ceremony for a second time. Jaquan Brisker, Tariq Castro-Fields, and Ben Wilson were all recognized in Penn State’s senior day ceremony last season, but the NCAA allowed all players to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the entire sports world. So those three players opted for one more season in Happy Valley.
Of note, Penn State will recognize Sean Clifford, who could still potentially return for another season in 2022 (also a result of the NCAA’s decision on extra years of eligibility for all). Clifford isn’t the only player who can take advantage of that option, but there remains plenty of discussion on whether or not Clifford will return for another season.
Clifford’s top receiving target, Jahan Dotson, will also be recognized. Although Dotson could return for another season as well, there is no suggestion he will do so. Dotson is expected to be one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, and some believe he could be a first-round pick.
Penn State will also recognize Journey Brown. Brown was forced to medically retire prior to the 2020 season after learning of a health concern that made continuing playing football a risky endeavor.
Here is the full list of players Penn State will honor during the senior day, as provided by Penn State’s athletics department;
Jaquan Brisker
Ellis Brooks
Journey Brown
Tariq Castro-Fields
Rafael Checa
Max Chizmar
Sean Clifford
Jahan Dotson
Arnold Ebiketie
Winston Eubanks
Henry Fessler
Fred Hansard
Drew Hartlaub
Vlad Hilling
Des Holmes
Bradley King
Will Knutsson
Kaleb Konigus
John Lovett
Jesse Luketa
Jordan Miner
Mike Miranda
PJ Mustipher
Jordan Stout
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Johnathan Sutherland
Derrick Tangelo
Dan Vasey
Justin Weller
Anthony Whigan
Ben Wilson
Eric Wilson
The last game day at Beaver Stadium for 2021 is here and it’s been amazing having our fans back! Don’t miss a thing today and arrive early for our Senior Day recognition presented by @PennStateAlums #WeAre pic.twitter.com/tmMtOuPW7q
— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 20, 2021
