32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 15

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals' quarterbacks ranked 32nd and 33rd in EPA per play.

Colt McCoy was on pace to rank dead last in EPA per play, averaging -.28 points added through 26 plays. However, he suffered a concussion, paving the way for Trace McSorley to average -.5 EPA per play. If McSorley starts in Week 16, the Broncos and Texans will have a newcomer to the worst offense in the NFL party.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier received Pro Football Focus's highest rushing grade for a running back (93.6).

Allgeier rushed 17 times for 139 yards and a touchdown. He carried the rock three more times than Cordarrelle Patterson but played one fewer snap than the Swiss Army Knife. Expect both backs to continue crossing a dozen carries each week going forward.

Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins saw 62 percent of the Ravens' running back carries.

His cut of the carries sat at 50 percent last week, so we're trending in the right direction with his workload. He has 28 carries for 245 yards over the past two weeks. Dobbins is displaying the explosive running ability that made him an elite prospect just as the fantasy playoffs get underway.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook has more than a dozen carries in one game this year.

That came in Week 13, which was the Bills' third game in 12 days. Cook's snap share fell in each of his next two games. He scored a receiving touchdown in Week 15 but touched the ball just seven times.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers haven't thrown for 200 yards in a game since Week 8.

It cannot be stressed enough how low of a bar 200 passing yards is. Only the Bears have fewer 200-yard games this year. The Falcons have the Panthers tied at three games a piece. D.J. Moore still got home with five catches for 73 yards and a score in Week 15, but his floor remains in the basement.

Chicago Bears

The Bears' top four receivers for Week 15 have a combined 48 targets this year.

Chicago was without Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool before losing Equanimeous St. Brown early in the game because of a concussion. For reference, individual players with more targets than that include Allen Robinson, Russell Gage, and Cade Otton, among over 100 other pass-catchers. They were trotting out players neither you nor I have ever heard of. Justin Fields still tossed two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon has a 61 percent snap share over the past two weeks.

Mixon returned from a concussion two weeks ago and the Bengals have made it clear that they are easing him back into the lineup. Before Week 14, Mixon had a 72 percent snap share. That ranked fifth among all running backs. Cincinnati may ramp Mixon up to his pre-injury workload this week, but his baseline isn't RB1 numbers anymore.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns' offense has scored two touchdowns in three games with Deshaun Watson active.

Watson has been dreadful in his first three appearances with Cleveland. He ranks 22nd in EPA per play and 24th in CPOE since taking over. Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb have been blanked in the touchdown department over the past three weeks.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas had a negative nine percent pass rate over expected.

The Cowboys have yet to post a positive PROE in a single game this year. Despite facing a Jacksonville pass defense that has been struggling lately, the Cowboys threw 30 passes and ran the ball 41 times. We already knew this, but Mike McCarthy just wants to watch Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott run the ball while relying on his dominant defense. Even when the defense doesn't come through, the game plan doesn't change.

Denver Broncos

Latavius Murray saw 77 percent of the Broncos' running back carries.

Murray turned that into a 24/130/1 rushing line, though he only caught one pass. In games where the Broncos can rely on their defense and grind out low-value rushing plays to kill the clock, Murray could push for RB2 numbers. Luckily for him, Denver faces an injury-depleted Rams squad in Week 16.

Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift ran a route on 42 percent of Jared Goff's dropbacks.

Swift's nine targets in Week 15 mask a middling role in terms of situational usage. He split work with Justin Jackson on third downs and Jackson ran just four fewer routes than him. Things might be trending up relative to his Week 14 flop, but Swift will still be stuck in the RB3 ranks going forward.

Green Bay Packers

Allen Lazard is averaging 40 receiving yards per game since Week 10.

That coincides with Christian Watson's breakout. Watson's touchdown streak ended on Monday Night Football, but he still led the team in targets. Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs led the team in catches and yards. Lazard is struggling to keep up with his new competition for targets and should probably be benched for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Houston Texans

Chris Moore has seen 39 percent of the Texans' targets over the past two weeks.

He has also picked up 44 percent of the team's air yards, giving him a .9 Weighted Opportunity Rating with Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks sidelined. All three marks are top-five in the NFL over that short span.

Indianapolis Colts

Zack Moss set a career-high in carries (24).

Moss tied his career-high of 81 rushing yards. His 53 snaps were also a high-water mark for the third-year running back. The Colts could shake things up with their backfield next week. However, if Moss's role holds, he will project for high-end RB2 numbers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are the first team to achieve 300 net passing yards against the Cowboys this year.

"Net passing yards" removes sack yardage from the total, taking Matthew Stafford's 308-yard day in Week 5 below 300 via a handful of sacks. Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and tossed four touchdowns while only being sacked once. The Cowboys entered the week ranked as the No. 2 defense by EPA per play. Lawrence's performance single-handedly sent them tumbling to No. 5. This is what a breakout looks like.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jerick McKinnon leads all running backs in receiving expected fantasy points over the past two weeks.

Per RotoViz, McKinnon has been given 25 fantasy points worth of targets alone over the past two weeks. Since Week 9, only Austin Ekeler has had a more valuable role through the air among all running backs. McKinnon also played on a majority of the Chiefs' snaps in consecutive games for the first time this year.

Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller ran a route on 66 percent of Derek Carr's dropbacks.

For some context, Hunter Henry ran a route on 79 percent of the Patriots' dropbacks in the same game. He caught just two passes for nine yards. Waller remains stuck in the TE2 ranks until he regains a full allotment of routes.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert still hasn't had an aDOT of nine yards in a game this year.

Herbert even got to throw a couple of downfield strikes in his game-winning drive over the Titans. His target depth still landed at 7.6 yards. One of those strikes was this absolute gem of a throw.

The Titans were missing a handful of players in their secondary, but Joe Lombardi and company refused to dial up deep shots for Herbert. This is a fundamentally broken offense.

Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee spent 35 percent of his passing snaps blocking.

That was his second-highest blocking rate of the year. With the Rams' offensive line in disarray, Higbee has been forced to spend a frustrating amount of his time as a de facto lineman. Despite scoring in Week 15, he shouldn't be on any fantasy rosters.

Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle posted his first 100-yard game since Week 8.

Waddle dropped a 3/114/1 line on seven targets. The downside of this performance is that Tyreek Hill still out-targeted him. Waddle also ran a route on 70 percent of Tua Tagovailoa's dropbacks. Hill's route rate was at 88 percent.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings ran 86 offensive plays.

Kirk Cousins threw 54 passes for 460 yards. He set career-highs in passing yards and total dropbacks. Minnesota's pace and pass rate went nuclear as they mounted a 33-point comeback, the largest deficit erased in NFL history. This game would be an anomaly for any team, so there's not much to take away, but boy was it fun.

New England Patriots

Mac Jones ranked 33rd in CPOE (-20.2).

Jones completed 13-of-31 passes for 112 yards. He has one touchdown and one interception over the past three weeks. Week 15 was arguably his worst performance of the year despite facing one of the weakest secondaries in the league. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bailey Zappe get a start or two down the stretch.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara ran a route on 43 percent of the Saints' dropbacks.

Kamara earned an 11 percent target share. The Saints trotted out David Johnson for a third of their offensive snaps. The remaining Kamara drafters were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15, but any surviving backers should send him to the bench this week.

New York Giants

The Giants' receivers have combined for one 100-yard receiving game this year.

That single big week came from Wan'Dale Robinson, who is on injured reserve and done for the year, in Week 11. They are one of just five teams with fewer than two 100-yard receivers on their roster. This isn't a roster to find pass-catching value on.

New York Jets

Zach Wilson has thrown one touchdown to a wide receiver this year.

Four of Wilson's six touchdown passes have gone to tight ends and one of his throws went to a running back. He still hasn't thrown a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson and only one of his 15 career scores has landed in the hands of Elijah Moore. Not only is Wilson struggling, but he doesn't throw the ball to the players you want him to.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has more red zone carries in a single season (44) than any other quarterback since the year 2000.

Hurts looks unlikely to play this week because of a shoulder issue, but he deserves a small tribute if this ends up being his last regular season game of the year. His 2022 season features the second-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback ever (13). It also has the second-most carries inside the five since 2000. That's all on top of his incredible efficiency as a thrower. Get well soon, king.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitch Trubisky led all quarterbacks in EPA per play (.45).

I'm honestly not sure what to make of this. Trubisky struggled at the beginning of the year, but Kenny Pickett, his replacement, has still been worse. Pickett ranks 30th in EPA per play this year and is below zero in that metric. Trubisky sits at 24th with a slightly positive mark. Pickett's return is a considerable downgrade for the entire offense.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle set a season-high in yards after the catch per reception (15).

With Deebo Samuel injured, Kittle was tasked with contributing more as a receiver, and he stepped up to the plate with two scores and 93 yards. It was also his most efficient game of the season by YAC per catch and yards per target. Kittle may ultimately emerge as the biggest beneficiary of Samuel's absence.

Seattle Seahawks

Ken Walker is averaging four targets per game in his past four healthy appearances.

Walker missed most of Week 13 with an ankle issue. Throwing that game out, he has taken over a strong role on passing downs while also dominating the Seahawks' rushing work in the past month. Despite a string of weak fantasy outings, Walker drafters should keep firing him up as a high-end RB2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette has run 85 routes over the past three weeks.

Rachaad White has only picked up 56 routes in that span, meaning he has run a route on 36 percent of Tom Brady's dropbacks since Fournette returned to the lineup. Without a substantial role through the air, White will tumble deep into the RB3 ranks for Week 16.

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry has at least two catches in six consecutive games.

That might not sound like a lot of receptions, but the streak of modest usage is his personal record through seven years as a pro. A small bump in receiving work could be the difference between Henry being a top-five fantasy back and the top back overall. Facing the Texans this week, Henry has a strong argument to be ranked as the RB1.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson is averaging 5.7 yards per carry over his past three games.

Robinson has 51 carries for 290 yards in that stretch. Before the start of his efficient run, the Commanders gave Robinson a lightened workload and let Antonio Gibson handle the majority of the backfield touches in Week 11. His schedule has been rather easy since then, which likely explains the uptick in efficiency. Still, good players take advantage of easy matchups and Robinson has done just that.