32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 10

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner played on 96 percent of the Cardinals' snaps.

That tied Conner's previous career-high which he also set against the Rams. Coincidence? Probably. Conner also earned 95 percent of Arizona's running back carries and ran a route on 60 percent of Colt McCoy's dropbacks. Since returning from his rib injury, Conner has reverted to a three-down back.

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts led all tight ends in air yards (135).

Only two tight ends (Cole Kmet and Juwan Johnson) even saw half as many air yards as Pitts. He also led his position in air yards last week. Pitts now leads all tight ends in air yards (784) and trails only Mark Andrews in air yards share (35 percent).

Buffalo Bills

Gabe Davis led the Bills in air yards (142).

Davis saw nine targets to Stefon Diggs' 16, but his role as a field-stretcher allows him to rack up massive chunks of yards on just a few catches. He posted a 6/93/1 receiving line in Week 10. Davis drafters should ride out the downswings from Davis in search of his week-winning performances.

Carolina Panthers

D'Onta Foreman finished second among all running backs in carries (31).

The Panthers beat the Falcons by multiple scores, allowing them to lean on Foreman for four quarters. Over the past four weeks, Foreman is averaging 20 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown per game. Chuba Hubbard was back in Week 10 but contributed just five carries on 12 snaps.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields has seen 23 designed runs in the past four weeks.

That's 64 percent of Fields' designed carries coming in just 40 percent of his games played this year. He is still scrambling at an absurd clip as well. In 20 career starts, Fields has rushed for over 100 yards three times.

Cleveland Browns

Donovan Peoples-Jones leads the Browns in receiving yards (446) since Week 4.

He has 80 more yards than Amari Cooper over that span. Peoples-Jones also has more air yards on two fewer targets. Cooper should still be ranked ahead of Peoples-Jones going forward, but the gap is quickly closing.

Dallas Cowboys

In three career starts, Tony Pollard has averaged 20 touches for 136 yards and two scores.

On the ground alone, Pollard has 315 rushing yards and six scores on 48 carries. He played on 87 percent of the Cowboys' and touched the ball 25 times in Week 10. In any games Ezekiel Elliott misses, Pollard is a top-five fantasy back.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson has thrown for 300 yards twice over his past 30 games.

Denver's offense is absolutely brutal and this was seemingly bubbling under the surface near the end of Wilson's time with Seattle. This year, the Broncos rank dead last in points per game and 26th in yards per play. Losing Jerry Jeudy to an ankle injury isn't going to help.

Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift has seen 16 percent of the Lions' carries since returning in Week 8.

He has 13 carries and 12 targets in his previous three games. Justin Jackson has eight carries and three targets in that span. Jamaal Williams is miles ahead of both backs in carries, though Swift is still the leader on passing downs. Until his role moves in the right direction, Swift has been turned into discount J.D. McKissic.

Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson recorded the second 100-yard game for a Packer this year.

Allen Lazard's 100-yard outing in Week 4 also came from a game that featured overtime. Watson racked up 164 air yards on eight targets. He reeled in four of his looks for 107 yards and three scores. The last Green Bay receiver not named Davante Adams to score three times in a game was Randall Cobb... in 2015.

Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5.

Pierce has a single receiving touchdown in that span. Pierce is an elite runner and has made strides as a pass-catcher, but playing for one of the league's worst offenses has its perils. It's hard to find the end zone when you need a telescope to see it. Pierce hasn't seen a carry inside the five since his last touchdown.

Indianapolis Colts

Parris Campbell has 24 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns in Matt Ryan's last three starts.

The Colts are playing up-tempo and featuring shallow passes to accommodate Ryan's limited arm. In turn, Campbell has become a non-stop check-down machine. With Ryan back in the lineup, Campbell re-emerged as a threat in Week 10, posting a 7/76/1 line on nine targets.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk set a season-high in fantasy points (31.5).

Kirk's Week 10 matchup with the Chiefs was destined to yield fantasy production. Kansas City can put up points at will but has a defense that allows for some scoring from the underdogs. Kirk tied his season-high in targets (12) while earning a 34 percent target share.

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco saw 94 percent of the Chiefs' running back carries.

Jerick McKinnon logged one rush attempt and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not touch the ball once. Pacheco played on more than half of the Chiefs' snaps for the first time in his career. He wasn't targeted, but Pacheco ran just two fewer routes than McKinnon. Pacheco has a stranglehold on the rushing work heading into a goldmine matchup with the Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau has missed six offensive snaps over the past four weeks.

The Raiders have run 242 offensive plays since Week 7. That was Moreau's first game back from a knee injury and he was immediately thrown into the fire. He has hardly left the field since returning. With Darren Waller on injured reserve, Moreau will get a few more weeks of low-end TE1 production.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is averaging 240 passing yards per game in the past five weeks.

On the year, that would rank 17th in the league. He has just one touchdown per game in that span, a mark that would sit at 27th among all quarterbacks with at least four starts. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both have a shot at returning this week, but Herbert is a low-end QB2 when they don't suit up.

Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee earned a 22 percent target share.

Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury mid-game, leaving the top receiver gig in LA up for grabs. Higbee stepped up with a team-high in targets (eight). Ben Skowronek finished second on the team with seven targets. Kupp is headed to injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks. Given the LA's tailspin, Kupp could be kept out longer. Expect Higbee to be buried in a pile of low-value targets going forward.

Miami Dolphins

Jeff Wilson saw 22 opportunities on 61 percent of Miami's snaps.

Wilson rushed 17 times and saw five targets. He went for 143 yards and a touchdown. Raheem Mostert played on 28 percent of the Dolphins' snaps and saw eight carries plus four targets. Acquired via trade two weeks ago, Wilson has already flipped Mostert for the starting gig.

Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson has a 21 percent target share since joining the Vikings.

Hockenson has played on 90 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps in both of his games up north. He has also seen a quarter of the team's red zone targets. Hockenson is making his claim as the Vikings' No. 2 receiver but has tight end eligibility for fantasy purposes.

New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson is the TE3 over the past five weeks.

Johnson's reign as a top-12 player at his position continued in Week 10. He posted a 5/44/1 receiving line on seven targets. He earned a 25 percent target and air yards share. Johnson only ran a route on 65 percent of the Saints' dropbacks but has routinely been an efficient pass-catcher for a team in need of someone beyond Chris Olave.

New York Giants

Darius Slayton averaged 5.6 yards per route run.

Slayton led all receivers with at least 10 routes run in yards per route run. Wan'Dale Robinson, on the other hand, averaged 1.1 yards per route run. Robinson isn't being used in a way that adds value to the offense while Slayton has a sizable role on intermediate and deep shots.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles more than doubled their season-long turnover total in Week 10.

Philadelphia entered Week 10 ranked first in giveaways, having coughed up the ball just three times. That was the best mark in the NFL by a wide margin. After a failed lateral play was recovered by the Commanders to close out the game, Philly had four turnovers on the night. The Eagles were being unsustainably safe with the football to start the year, but all of the regression hit them at once last week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren each ran 14 routes.

Warren caught all three of his targets for 40 yards while Harris failed to corral his only look. Harris rushed 20 times to Warren's nine attempts. Harris is still the primary option between the tackles, but his role in the receiving game is falling by the week.

San Francisco 49ers

Elijah Mitchell out-carried Christian McCaffrey 18-14.

McCaffrey saw six targets to Mitchell's two, but this was still a strange development for the San Francisco backfield. Mitchell was playing in his first game back from a knee injury. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the goal was for the two backs to have "about even carries" going forward.

Seattle Seahawks

Ken Walker earned a 24 percent target share.

Walker ran a route on 73 percent of Geno Smith's dropbacks. Neither DeeJay Dallas nor Travis Homer was targeted in Week 10. Walker's role has been expanding on a weekly basis and, versus the Bucs, he blossomed into a three-down back. It's hard not to rank him as a top-five running back for the remainder of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White played on 55 percent of the Bucs' snaps in the first half.

Leonard Fournette only took the field for 45 percent of Tampa's offensive snaps. Fournette out-touched White 13-9, but the rookie was credited with the start. Fournette ultimately went down with a hip injury in the third quarter and did not return. He may not miss any time, but White has forced an unquestioned committee.

Tennessee Titans

Treylon Burks ran a route on 76 percent of Ryan Tannehill's dropbacks.

That's not an elite number yet, but it is a positive sign that Burks came off injured reserve and immediately earned a prominent role in the offense. He earned six targets for a 17 percent target share. The Titans have a competent passing game with Ryan Tannehill back under center, making Burks worth stashing in most fantasy formats.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson ranked second in carries (26) on the week.

Despite the massive workload, Robinson finished 13th in yards (86). He did not catch a pass but ran 10 routes. Antonio Gibson only ran eight more routes and logged 14 rushing attempts. Both backs should be set up for solid fantasy performances in a great spot versus Houston next week.