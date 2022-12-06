32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 13









Atlanta Falcons

Drake London led the Falcons in targets outright for the first time since Week 5.

London saw 12 targets, which accounted for half of Marcus Mariota's passes. He tied Kyle Pitts for a team-high in targets once since Week 5, but this was the first time he sat alone atop the target pecking order. With how scarce pass attempts are on his offense, London needs a monstrous target share to be a relevant fantasy option.

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews has a 28 percent target share in six Tyler Huntley appearances.

Huntley has played on at least 86 percent of the Ravens' snaps six times over the past two seasons. He will start in Week 14 with Lamar Jackson nursing a knee injury. In Huntley's appearances, Andrews has averaged a 7.8/92/.5 receiving line.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook touched the ball 20 times and went for 105 total yards.

Both marks were career-highs for the rookie. Buffalo's backfield was split three ways in Week 13. Devin Singletary saw his role scaled back while Nyehim Hines earned his highest snap share (31 percent) as a member of the Bills. Cook is trending in the right direction, but the inclusion of Hines makes this backfield a mess to decipher.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is averaging 104 rushing yards per game over the past six weeks.

The Bears got a mini-bye heading into Week 7 and OC Luke Getsy made the most of his time off. In their upset win over the Patriots, Fields set a season-high in designed runs. He has consistently been given chances to make the most of his legs ever since and is now on pace to set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals in targets (eight) and air yards (67).

There were some concerns that Chase would play a limited role in his first game back from the hip injury, but those were quickly put to rest. Chase took the field for 82 percent of the Bengals' offensive plays and posted a 7/97 line. He can safely be treated as a top-five fantasy receiver once again.

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's 131 passing yards were the fewest he has thrown in a single game since 2017.

The 2017 season was Watson's rookie campaign. In Week 13, Watson was intercepted in the end zone and completed one pass that gained more than 15 yards. The Browns were facing the No. 25 defense by EPA per dropback allowed, so it's safe to say Watson has some rust to shake off.

Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard picked up his seventh and eighth carry of 20+ yards.

Only Nick Chubb has more carries of 20+ yards this year. Pollard, along with Travis Etienne and Justin Fields, are the three players with three 40-yard carries. Pollard leads all backs with at least 100 carries in yards after contact per attempt. He also ranks top-five in rushing yards over expected and Pro Football Focus rushing grade. Even as a committee-back, Pollard has high-end RB1 potential.

Denver Broncos

Latavius Murray has 56 touches over the past three weeks.

Murray has taken over the Broncos' backfield. That extended through Week 13, even with Mike Boone back in the lineup. He rushed 17 times and added four receptions. Boone only totaled seven touches. Playing Broncos players isn't a prudent fantasy move, but Murray has some low-end RB3 utility.

Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift out-carried Jamaal Williams for the first time since Week 1.

Swift earned a 14-11 carry lead over Williams while also securing 4-of-6 targets for 49 yards through the air. He totaled 111 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone. Swift's 39 snaps were also a high dating back to Week 1. If Swift's role grows anymore, he could be in the Pollard zone of efficiency and volume.

Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson is sixth in the NFL in air yards (481) since Week 8.

Watson is fourth in end zone targets and 17th in red zone targets dating back to his breakout performance in Week 8. His target share isn't topping the charts, but when Aaron Rodgers does look his way, Watson has a great shot at making a big play.

Houston Texans

Per Pro Football Focus, only 36 percent of Nico Collins' targets were catchable.

Collins was forced into the WR1 role for the Texans with Brandin Cooks out this week. The job could have been extremely valuable. Collins totaled 173 air yards with two red zone targets, but Kyle Allen rarely got the ball into his hands. He ended the day with a usable, 3/35/1 line.

Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan has two more interceptions than anyone else this season.

Ryan has thrown 13 interceptions. He and Justin Fields are the only quarterbacks ranked top-five in picks and sacks, but Fields might be the greatest rushing threat to ever play his position, so there's a slight difference between the two. Ryan has also “accomplished” this in just 11 games. Sam Ehlinger couldn't get the job done, but maybe it's time we see Nick Foles.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk played 77 percent of his snaps from the slot.

Kirk has played at least 70 percent of his snaps from the slot in each of his past four games. This is relevant because he plays the Titans this week. Tennessee leads the league in points allowed to the slot.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have a four percent pass rate over expected since Week 11.

“It's probably nothing”, he said through the tears. Kansas City's PROE was at 14 percent through Week 10. The good news is that the Chiefs have faced two teams ranked bottom-six in rush EPA per play allowed. When they faced the Rams, who are the No. 1 team against the run by EPA, their pass rate over expected was back up to 10 percent. Kansas City might be playing to their opponent's weaknesses more than usual, but their ceiling is still incredible.

Las Vegas Raiders

Since Week 8, Mack Hollins is the WR29.

He has a 19 percent target share and a 24 percent air yads share over that span. The expanded role has resulted in three games over 10 PPR points in his past six appearances. Hollins is a consistent but low-ceiling option, though that is enough to put him in FLEX consideration.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has one game with an aDOT over eight this year.

That game was three weeks ago when the team briefly got Mike Williams back. Herbert hasn't had a target depth of nine since the end of the 2021 season. He got over 300 yards on a whopping 47 attempts last week. The offense is fundamentally broken and only a date with a defense as horrible as the Raiders can save it on a weekly basis.

Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers earned a 72 percent snap share.

Week 13 was Akers' first time clearing a 50 percent snap share in a game this season. Akers rushed 17 times for 60 yards and scored two short touchdowns. This was a week after Kyren Williams appeared to take over the backfield. It's hard to trust anyone playing for this fledgling offense.

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has six games over 140 yards this year.

The record for 140-yard games in a season is seven, giving Hill five games to reach that arbitrary mark once more. He has 16 such games in his career. Hill is a ceiling performance waiting to happen every week.

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson had his worst game by yards per target (4.1) since Week 3.

Jefferson was the latest victim of Sauce Island, though he did get in the end zone and catch seven passes. Still, 45 yards is a mark well below his average this season and he was less efficient on a per-catch and a per-target basis. The Jets allowed three 100-yard receivers in the first month of the season and haven't allowed one since.

New England Patriots

The Patriots haven't had a 100-yard receiver since Week 5.

Jakobi Meyers' 111-yard performance versus the Lions was the last time a New England player reached the century mark. Meyers' role in the Patriots' passing attack has taken a hit over the past month. With Meyers tumbling into the WR3 ranks, it's hard to trust any player on this team other than Rhamondre Stevenson.

New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed leads all receivers in yards per target (15.9).

Shaheed only gets that crown if you consider players with as few as 15 targets, but who's counting? He is also fourth in yards per punt return and has a 44-yard carry to his name. Shaheed earned a season-high, 61 percent snap share in Week 13. Given his propensity for making big plays, he should be stashed in deeper leagues.

New York Giants

Isaiah Hodgins ran a route on 88 percent of Daniel Jones' dropbacks.

Only Darius Slayton ran more routes than Hodgins on the Giants. Hodgins has the second-highest yards per route run (1.6) among New York's current group of receivers. He isn't quite on the fantasy radar, but he could approach relevancy with another strong showing.

New York Jets

Zonovan Knight saw 75 percent of the Jets' running back carries.

Knight has taken over as the Jets' lead back with Michael Carter banged up, but he may simply be the team's preferred runner for the remainder of the season. A UDFA in the spring, Knight led NC State in rushing in all three of his college seasons. He also caught 20 passes in consecutive campaigns to close out his time with the Wolfpack.

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown is one of eight players with 25 PPR points in three games this year.

Brown paid off the revenge game narrative with an 8/119/2 line versus the Titans. What was most encouraging from his Week 13 blowup was his control of the passing attack. He walked away from the game with a 26 percent target share and a 42 percent air yards share.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson's 5.4 yards per target would be the 20th-worst season for a receiver in the Super Bowl era.

That is for all receivers with at least 100 targets in a season. Johnson's yards per target mark has been unsustainably low this year. It bottomed out at 4.9 and has been on the rise over the past four weeks. He has a mark of 6.7 yards per target in his previous four games, which is still low but is at least moving in the right direction.

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey leads all running backs in expected fantasy points since Week 8.

Per RotoViz, CMC has a workload of 107 expected fantasy points since he was ramped up to his normal role after being acquired by the 49ers. Last week, in his first full game without Elijah Mitchell, McCaffrey led all FLEX players in expected fantasy points.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had a 10 percent pass rate over expected.

There are a few reasons for this, but the most notable could be the loss of Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas mid-game. Travis Homer was also out for Week 13. Dallas ultimately played through a doubtful-to-return tag, though Tony Jones was the team's only healthy back by the end of the game. If the Seahawks are trotting out a skeleton crew of running backs this week, we could be in for a high-volume game from Geno Smith.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White ran a route on 38 percent of Tom Brady's dropbacks.

White out-targeted Leonard Fournette 8-7, but the latter ran a route on 58 percent of Brady's dropbacks. Fournette also earned one more carry than White. Though White has standalone fantasy value now, Fournette still holds the more valuable role.

Tennessee Titans

Chig Okonkwo leads all tight ends in yards per route run (2.75).

He is .5 yards per route run ahead of the No. 2 player, Travis Kelce. He also leads all tight ends in yards per target (11) and yards per reception (18.3). Chig set a season high in snaps last week, playing on more than half of the Titans' snaps for the first time in his career. He is starting to emerge as a viable TE2.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is the WR10 since Taylor Heinicke made his first start.

McLaurin averaged 11.1 PPR points before Heinicke took over in Week 7. With a new quarterback at the helm, he is up to 15.7 PPR points per game. Since Heinicke took over, McLaurin is second in the NFL in air yards share and third in target share.