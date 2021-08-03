32 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

It’s a new day and we are 32 days away from the Penn State football season opener!

Today, we will learn a little bit more about our current number 32 on the Nittany Lions. The guy I’m talking about is a safety from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania named Dylan Farronato.

Farronato committed to Penn State in the class of 2019. He was not a highly coveted name coming out of college, receiving interest from just Penn State and Bucknell. However, his talent did not go unnoticed.

Farronato will be a sophomore this season after redshirting last season. He earned two awards throughout the season by his coaches: Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week and Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week.

In high school, Farronato was a four-year letterman and a three-time team captain. During his high school career, his progression was nothing short of impressive. He showed off his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball by playing safety and wide receiver. Penn State has Farronato listed as a safety, which is his primary position.

Coming into this season, Farronato could be an interesting underclassman to watch to hopefully start making a name for himself on special teams. He certainly has some talented players to learn from in the secondary like senior safety Jaquon Brisker and senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

As Penn State continues to crush their recruiting, there are still underclassman who will hopefully start making a name for themselves this season, with Farronato hopefully being one of them.

