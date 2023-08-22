Here are 31 of the top boys volleyball players in Wisconsin for 2023

The WIAA boys volleyball season starts this week, as players from across the state start their journey to the 2023 WIAA Boys Volleyball State Tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Nov 2-4. Here are 33 players to watch for this season, listed in alphabetical order:

Max Bayer, sr., Sussex Hamilton

Bayer was named to the all-Greater Metro Conference second team and was named as all-state honorable mention selection as a junior. The Chargers came into the postseason on a roll and were a No. 3-seed in the playoffs, pushing 2022 state finalist Arrowhead to the brink in a five-set nailbiter in the sectional semifinals.

Jade Breckheimer, sr., Kaukauna

Breckheimer was an all-state honorable mention and an all-Fox Valley Association first-team selection last season. He registered 134 digs and 16 aces in 14 total matches last season. He's considering a few different schools, but has not committed at the next level, according to coach Mitch Bolwerk.

Connor Cantrell celebrates after Appleton North won its WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal against Wauwatosa East on Nov. 3, 2022, at the Resch Center.

Connor Cantrell, sr., Appleton North

The setter Cantrell was named to the all-Fox Valley Association first team as a junior last year. He dished out 836 total assists (tops in the state) and helped the Lightning go 29-6 to reach the WIAA state tournament semifinal round. The plan is to play college volleyball, but coach Mike Maass mentioned he remains undecided.

Kellan Carroll, sr., Mukwonago

When the state title match was Arrowhead facing off with fellow Classic 8 rival Catholic Memorial last season, you tend to forget that Mukwonago finished third in the conference standings ahead of the Crusaders with a 28-8 mark. Carroll was a catalyst for Mukwonago with 745 total assists as a junior.

Vinny Coello, sr., Catholic Memorial

The 2022 state player of the year helped the Crusaders as a junior win their first state championship since 2016. Coello was named to all-state first team, the all-Classic 8 Conference first team and led CMH with 395 total kills (second in the state) and 67 aces to lead the state. He has committed to play volleyball at Pepperdine University.

Ben Dankert, sr., Kenosha Indian Trail

Dankert was an all-Southeast Conference first-team selection last year as a junior. He tallied 216 kills last year, second on the team behind departing all-state selection Jackson Wilhelmson, and helped the Hawks win 18 matches a year ago.

RJ Davitz, sr., Oak Creek

The returning Davitz will play on the outside more this season, according to coach Peter Dooley. In the middle for the Knights as a junior, he had 152 kills and 47 blocks, leading to an all-Southeast Conference second-team selection. Dooley also mentioned the uncertainty of Davitz's collegiate wishes as a three-sport athlete for Oak Creek.

Aidan Del Fava, so., Marquette

After a 35-win season that saw them reach the state tournament semifinals in a five-set thriller against eventual champion Catholic Memorial, Marquette landed some more firepower in the offseason. Del Fava transferred to the Hilltoppers after a solid freshman season at Nicolet that saw him land on the all-North Shore Conference second team.

Hudson Dresen, sr., Union Grove

Dresen is back for the Broncos after a wonderful junior season that saw Union Grove reach the state tournament. He was eighth in the state for kills last year with 288, being one of two Broncos that broke the single-season school record. Only departing teammate Ty Geshke, who led the state in kills last season, had more with 397. He also broke the school's ace record with 59 aces, the third-most in the state a season ago.

Harrison Dunn, jr., Whitefish Bay

Dunn was named to the all-North Shore Conference first team as a libero during his sophomore season, helping the Blue Dukes to a 17-5 finish behind conference champion Cedarburg in the standings, including a 12-0 start to the 2022 season.

Ambrose Engling, sr., Middleton

One of the state's best players returns for the Cardinals. Engling is back for a senior season after a super junior campaign that saw him named to the all-Big 8 Conference first team and to the all-state second team. He led the Cardinals in kills (279), kills per set (3.48) and hitting % (.376). He was also second on the team in blocks with 66. Engling has committed to play volleyball at Princeton University.

Jack Fitterer, sr., Marquette

Marquette will likely be right in the thick of the state title chase again this season and Fitterer's return has a lot to do with that. Fitterer was one of five names to land on either the all-Greater Metro Conference first-team, second-team or honorable mention lists as a first-team selection. He was also an all-state first-team selection with graduating teammate Nate Flayter.

Tillon Galgan, sr., Kenosha Indian Trail

Galgan was an all-Southeast Conference second-team selection last year as a junior outside hitter after an 180-kill campaign for the conference champion Hawks. He's been named a senior captain, according to coach Brian Sharkey, and is expected to have a huge role on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for the Hawks.

Ethan Jetzer, sr., South Milwaukee United

Jetzer returns to action after a monster season that saw him named to the all-Woodland East first team and win the Woodland East player of the year award as a junior. He registered 347 total kills (fourth in the state) with 50 total aces; one of just 10 players to reach that mark in aces.

Brady Koester, sr., Kimberly

Koester's junior season was a great one and it's not even his best sport. He's already committed to play baseball at Notre Dame, but for the Papermakers in the gym, he's also pretty good. Koester was an all-state honorable mention selection and an all-Fox Valley Association first-team selection with 234 total kills, a .345 hitting %, 72 blocks, 77 digs and 16 aces as a junior.

Justice Koning, sr., Madison Memorial

Koning returns to Madison Memorial after a junior season that saw him almost break a pair of program records. He was a unanimous all-Big 8 Conference first-team selection for the 21-win Spartans after a campaign with 103 blocks (tops in the state) and 56 aces, the fifth-most in the state. Both marks were second on the single-season school record lists.

Jackson Loewe, jr., Fond du Lac

It was a tough year in 2022 for Fond du Lac, but Loewe was one of the program's bright spots. He made the all-Fox Valley Association second team as a sophomore libero/middle blocker; the only non-upperclassman to make either the first-team, second-team or honorable mention list in the conference.

Drake Loose, sr., Waukesha North/South

Although the Classic 8 Conference technically has seven programs in boys volleyball with Waukesha North and South as a merger program, six of the seven schools won 20-plus matches in 2022. Waukesha Fusion was one of the six and Loose was a major factor why they were. He was named to the all-Classic 8 Conference second team and helped the Fusion overcome a 2-4 start before getting back on track with 11 wins in the next 12 matches.

Logan Mainka, jr., Pewaukee

Despite fellow 2022 all-state honorable mention selection Luka Momcilovic not playing volleyball this season to focus more on winning a fourth straight state title with Pewaukee's boys basketball program, the productive Mainka will return for the Pirates, according to coach Allison Barnes. Mainka was an all-Woodland West selection as a sophomore for the 20-win Pirates after a season with 301 total kills, 181 digs, 40 assists and 30 aces.

Will Mathison, sr., Kettle Moraine

The only other player on the Classic 8 Conference's first team that didn't graduate this past summer is back. Catholic Memorial's Vinny Coello and Will Mathison were the lone non-seniors on the first team last season. Mathison was also an all-state honorable mention selection for the Lasers, helping the Lasers to a 2-seed in the playoffs before bowing out to eventual champion Catholic Memorial.

Sussex Hamilton's Matteo Morgano was also named an all-state honorable mention selection in 2022 and was all-Greater Metro first team as a junior.

Matteo Morgano, sr., Sussex Hamilton

Along with teammate Max Bayer, Morgano was also named as an all-state honorable mention selection in 2022. Morgano was also named to the all-Greater Metro Conference first team as a junior. The Chargers got swept 3-0 on Sept. 28 last year against Germantown. Behind Morgano and Bayer's stellar play, they wouldn't lose again until the five-set defeat against Arrowhead in the playoffs.

Nate Olson, sr., Franklin

Olson being back for one more season gives the Sabers a great chance to repeat a trip back to the state tournament in 2023. He was an all-state honorable mention selection as a junior and was also named to the all-Southeast Conference first team. The 6-foot-2 Olson is considering options at all levels of collegiate volleyball, according to coach Sean Runyon.

Rikhil Patidar, sr., Waukesha North/South

To many, the Classic 8 Conference in boys volleyball is like football in the fact that it just might be the best and deepest conference in the state. The Waukesha Fusion program is an example as to why it is, and with two key returners back in 2023, the conference could be strong once again. Patidar, along with teammate Drake Loose, are both back in the fold and primed for a strong season. He joined Loose on the all-conference second team in 2022.

Enmanuel Pena, sr., Kenosha Bradford

Kenosha Bradford struggled to keep up with the top dogs in the Southeast Conference last season, but Pena was a welcomed sight for the Red Devils. He was named to the all-Southeast Conference second team as a middle blocker last season. Pena had 54 kills in conference play last year with a .317 hitting %.

Henry Possell, jr., Madison West

Possell was the only non-upperclassman to make the all-Big 8 Conference first team as a sophomore with 45 digs in a more flexible role for Madison West. He was one of just three underclassmen to make the first-team, second-team or honorable mention list. Madison West tied for third in conference play with Beloit Memorial.

Appleton North High School's Alex Ramus digs the ball against Appleton East during a match Sept. 27, 2022.

Alex Ramus, sr., Appleton North

Although the plans for Ramus' future involving playing baseball in college, according to coach Mike Maass, he's got some skills in the gym. Ramus registered 414 total digs last season and made the all-Fox Valley Association second team for the state semifinalist Lightning in 2022.

Greg Smith Jr., sr., Madison East

2022 was a bit of a nightmare for Madison East in terms of the win-loss record, but the 6-foot-5 Smith Jr. on the outside was a sight to behold at times with his leaping ability and strong swinging. He landed on the all-Big 8 Conference second team with 128 kills and 21 blocks as a junior.

Brody Stuttgen, sr., Middleton

The Cardinals qualified for the state tournament for the eighth time since 2013 last season and Stuttgen almost quietly put together a wonderful season. He was an all-Big 8 Conference second-team selection with 745 total assists, 136 digs and 51 aces.

Evan Tavera, sr., New Berlin United

The combined New Berlin program won the Woodland West title last season and its libero is back for a senior season. Tavera made the all-Woodland West first team as a junior; one of three representatives on the first team in the conference.

Dane Turner, sr., Wilmot

Wilmot slid a bit under the radar around the loaded Milwaukee area last season with a 23-9 mark and a 9-1 record in Southern Lakes Conference to split the title with state qualifier Union Grove. Turner had a junior season to remember for the Panthers with 271 kills, 99 digs, 27 aces and 18 blocks. He was named to the all-Southern Lakes Conference first-team and to the all-state honorable mention list.

Miles Von Rueden, sr., Marquette

The Greater Metro Conference was stacked with high-level players last season, so for Von Reuden to make the all-Greater Metro Conference's second team shows you how good the conference was. He was also an all-state honorable mention selection for the 35-win Hilltoppers, who technically went unbeaten last season in matches not played against Catholic Memorial. Von Rueden and the Hilltoppers will likely be on a mission back to the top of the volleyball mountain after winning state in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are 31 of the top boys volleyball players in Wisconsin for 2023