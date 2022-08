The 31 players drafted before Aaron Judge in 2013

All Rise

Aaron Judge has become the latest Bronx Bomber at the plate. The Yankee slugger picked a great year to bet on himself with his contract expiring. In 2013, he was the 32nd overall pick in the MLB draft. Who went before Judge? Let’s take a look…

31. Jason Hursh, Atlanta Braves

30. Travis Demeritte, Texas Rangers

29. Ryne Stanek, Tampa Bay Rays

28. Rob Kaminsky, St. Louis Cardinals

27. Phillip Ervin, Cincinnati Reds

26. Eric Jagielo, New York Yankees

25. Christian Arroyo, San Francisco Giants

24. Billy McKinney, Oakland Athletics

23. Chi Chi Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

22. Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles

21. Nick Ciuffo, Tampa Bay Rays

20. Jonathon Crawford, Detroit Tigers

19. Marco Gonzales, St. Louis Cardinals

18. Chris Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

17. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

16. J.P. Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

15. Braden Shipley, Arizona Diamondbacks

14. Reese McGuire, Pittsburgh Pirates

13. Hunter Renfroe, San Diego Padres

12. D.J. Peterson, Seattle Mariners

11. Dominic Smith, New York Mets

10. Phil Bickford, Toronto Blue Jays

9. Austin Meadows, Pittsburgh Pirates

8. Hunter Dozier, Kansas City Royals

7. Trey Ball, Boston Red Sox

6. Colin Moran, Miami Marlins

5. Clint Frazier, Cleveland Indians

4. Kohl Stewart, Minnesota Twins

3. Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies

2. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

1. Mark Appel, Houston Astros

32, Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

